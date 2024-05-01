The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson might be a new name on the PGA Tour schedule but the tournament has one of the richest histories in golf. It was first played in 1944 as the Texas Victory Open and it's been the namesake tournament for 52-time PGA Tour winner and five-time major champion Byron Nelson since 1968. Jason Day ended a five-year winless streak to capture his second win in the Byron Nelson and now he'll set his sights on a third this weekend at TPC Craig Ranch when play begins on Thursday.

Day is listed at 18-1 in the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds while Jordan Spieth is the 12-1 favorite after finishing top 10 in his last two starts in this event. Other 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson contenders include Si Woo Kim (22-1), Adam Scott (25-1), Alex Noren (25-1) and Sungjae Im (25-1).

Top 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024: Day, the defending champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Day got off to a hot start this season when he posted three top-10 finishes in his first five tournaments, but he has struggled since then. He has finished outside the top 15 in his last five events, including a missed cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open at the end of March.

Day ranks 183rd on the PGA Tour in approach shots from more than 200 yards, which will be a shot that he has to take throughout this tournament. He is also ranked 133rd in green in regulation percentage (63.62%) and 152nd in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.380). Day is not in strong form right now, so the model is looking elsewhere with its pick to win this tournament.

Another surprise: Stephan Jaeger, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 34-year-old German is currently ranked No. 43 in the Official World Golf Ranking after scoring his first PGA Tour victory earlier this year at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

That victory earned him an appearance in the 2024 Masters (his first) and it was his third finish of T-3 or better already this season. Jaeger is coming off a T-18 at the RBC Heritage and he was T-11 in the Byron Nelson last year. He ranks 17th in the FedEx Cup standings entering the week and he's 15th on tour this season in total strokes gained (0.957). See who else to pick here.

How to make 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson picks

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds, field

Jordan Spieth +1200

Jason Day +1800

Si Woo Kim +2200

Sungjae Im +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Adam Scott +2500

Tom Hoge +2800

Min Woo Lee +2800

Byeong Hun An +3000

Stephan Jaeger +3000

Keith Mitchell +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Thomas Detry +4500

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Maverick McNealy +5000

Mackenzie Hughes +5500

Adam Schenk +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Beau Hossler +6000

K.H. Lee +6000

Davis Thompson +6500

Taylor Montgomery +6500

Seamus Power +7000

Mark Hubbard +7000

Luke List +7500

Doug Ghim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Kevin Yu +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Jake Knapp +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Daniel Berger +9000

Thorbjorn Olesen +9000

C.T. Pan +10000

Alejandro Tosti +10000

Matt Kuchar +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Nate Lashley +10000

Peter Kuest +10000

Chan Kim +10000

Joseph Bramlett +10000

Michael Kim +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Andrew Novak +11000

Matti Schmid +11000

Justin Lower +11000

Max Greyserman +11000

Chesson Hadley +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Charley Hoffman +11000

Garrick Higgo +11000