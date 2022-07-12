For the first and only time this season, the PGA Tour will hold an alternate event opposite a major championship. While most of the world's best players will be playing in Scotland, many other golfers will be competing in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Northern California. The Old Greenwood Course at Tahoe Mountain Club will host the tournament, which is the only on the PGA Tour that uses a Modified Stableford scoring format. This format encourages aggressive play and awards points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole, so golfers want to avoid negative scores at this event.



Erik van Rooyen set a tournament record with 50 points in his win last year, but he won't be a part of the Barracuda Championship 2022 field when play tees off Thursday. Maverick McNealy, who has top-20 finishes in back-to-back events, is the 12-1 favorite per Caesars Sportsbook. Other contenders in the latest 2022 Barracuda Championship odds include Alex Noren (18-1), Cam Davis (18-1) and Taylor Pendrith (25-1).

Top 2022 Barracuda Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Barracuda Championship 2022: Noren (18-1), who has 11 wins as a professional and is one of the tournament favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. None of the Swedish golfer's 11 victories have come on the PGA Tour, with most coming over in Europe. He's coming off a 30th-place finish at last week's Scottish Open which ended a streak of missed cuts in three straight tournaments.

Noren is solid with a putter in his hands but just getting onto the green has been an adventure for him. He ranks outside the top 100 in: driving distance (298.7 yards), driving accuracy percentage (57 percent) and greens in regulation percentage (65.63 percent). His below-average driving ability could be the biggest concern at Old Greenwood as the course is 6,000 feet above sea level, so golfers longer off the tee will be better able to take advantage of the low air density. Noren has as many missed cuts (six) as top-25s this season, so you can see why the model is fading him.

Another surprise: Matthias Schwab, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's coming off a solid 16th-place finish at the John Deere Classic and was in eighth place after three rounds before shooting one-over-par in the final round. Schwab earned his PGA Tour card just last year and has three top-10s in his rookie year on tour.

Schwab excels around and on the green as he ranks among the top 15 percent on tour in both strokes gained: around-the-green (.294) and strokes gained: putting (.426). The Austrian golfer also ranks 30th in greens in regulation percentage (68.15 percent) but that figure comes in sixth amongst those in the 2022 Barracuda Championship field. Schwab has a much better chance to win than his odds imply and he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. SportsLine's model expects him to be among the 2022 Barracuda Championship contenders again this week. See who else to pick here.

2022 Barracuda Championship odds, field

Maverick McNealy 12-1

Alex Noren 18-1

Cam Davis 18-1

Nick Hardy 25-1

Taylor Pendrith 25-1

Mark Hubbard 30-1

Vince Whaley 30-1

Doug Ghim 35-1

Matthias Schwab 35-1

Martin Laird 35-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 35-1

Andrew Putnam 40-1

Taylor Moore 40-1

Greyson Sigg 50-1

Hurly Long 50-1

Chez Reavie 50-1

John Huh 50-1

Austin Cook 60-1

Chesson Hadley 60-1

Scott Piercy 65-1

Hank Lebioda 65-1

Johannes Veerman 65-1

Brandon Hagy 70-1

Michael Gligic 70-1

Ryan Moore 70-1

Austin Smotherman 70-1

Matti Schmid 70-1

Julien Brun 70-1

Joseph Bramlett 70-1

Justin Lower 75-1

Ryan Armour 75-1

Joe Highsmith 75-1

James Hahn 80-1

Doc Redman 80-1

Chad Ramey 80-1

Stephan Jaeger 80-1

Callum Tarren 80-1

Niklas Norgaard Moller 90-1

Dylan Wu 90-1

Sean O'Hair 90-1

Matthieu Pavon 90-1

Yannik Paul 90-1

Jonathan Byrd 90-1

Charley Hoffman 90-1

Sean Crocker 100-1

Marcus Helligkilde 100-1

Vaughn Taylor 100-1

Kelly Kraft 100-1

Sebastian Soderberg 100-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 100-1

Brice Garnett 110-1

George Coetzee 110-1

Espen Kofstad 110-1

Henrik Norlander 110-1

Ben Martin 110-1

Michael Thompson 110-1

Kevin Chappell 110-1

Robert Streb 110-1

Chase Seiffert 110-1

James Morrison 130-1

Grayson Murray 130-1

Bo Hoag 130-1

Ben Kohles 130-1

Harry Higgs 130-1

Max McGreevy 130-1

Ashun Wu 130-1

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 130-1

Justin Walters 130-1

Richy Werenski 130-1

Ricardo Gouveia 130-1

Camilo Villegas 130-1

Paul Barjon 130-1

Bill Haas 150-1

Scott Brown 150-1

Fabian Gomez 150-1

Tom Lewis 150-1

David Lingmerth 150-1

Roger Sloan 150-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 150-1

Cameron Percy 150-1

Seth Reeves 150-1

Brian Stuard 180-1

Scott Jamieson 180-1

Santiago Tarrio 180-1

Aaron Baddeley 180-1

Chris Stroud 180-1

Joachim B. Hansen 180-1

Wesley Bryan 200-1

Dale Whitnell 200-1

Kevin Tway 200-1

Sung Kang 200-1

Seung-Yul Noh 200-1

Jim Knous 200-1

Nino Bertasio 250-1

Nick Watney 250-1

Francesco Laporta 250-1

Michael Lorenzo-Vera 250-1

Gavin Green 250-1

Martin Trainer 250-1

Lucas Bjerregaard 250-1

Aaron Cockerill 250-1

Curtis Thompson 250-1

Jonas Blixt 250-1

Chase Hanna 250-1

Jason Dufner 300-1

Hugo Leon 300-1

Nicolai von Dellingshausen 300-1

Marcel Siem 300-1

Daniel Gavins 300-1

Joakim Lagergren 300-1

Scott Gutschewski 350-1

Mark Baldwin 350-1

Dawie Van Der Walt 350-1

D.J. Trahan 350-1

Robert Garrigus 350-1

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 350-1

Pep Angles 400-1

Bo Van Pelt 400-1

Geoff Ogilvy 400-1

Derek Ernst 400-1

David Hearn 400-1

Robin Roussel 400-1

Alejandro Canizares 400-1

Tommy Gainey 400-1

Joshua Creel 400-1

Greg Chalmers 500-1

Brett Drewitt 500-1

Matt Ryan 500-1

Andrea Pavan 500-1

Tom Johnson 500-1

Arjun Atwal 500-1

Julian Suri 500-1

Renato Paratore 500-1

Scott Hend 600-1

Benjamin Hebert 600-1

Ben Crane 600-1

Ricky Barnes 600-1

Brian Davis 800-1

Parker McLachlin 800-1

J.J. Henry 800-1

Haydn Porteous 800-1

Matt Every 800-1

David Longmire 800-1

Kevin Stadler 800-1

D.A. Points 800-1

John Merrick 800-1

Joel Stalter 800-1

Omar Uresti 1000-1