The 2024 U.S. Open wraps up Sunday with 18 holes of pristine golf remaining at one of the nation's most iconic courses, Pinehurst No. 2. It has been quite a test for the star-studded field thus far, even if Pinehurst is playing "easier" than it has in prior turns hosting the U.S. Open. The action in North Carolina continues Sunday with the field competing to win the third major of the year, and while there is a clear top of the leaderboard, the national championship is still completely up for grabs.

Out in front after 54 holes is Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion seeking to win his second career major. DeChambeau sits three shots clear of Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Mattieu Pavon, all of whom will seek to cut their deficit and climb up the leaderboard as early as possible on Sunday. McIlroy is seeking to end a decade-long major drought, while Cantlay and Pavon are each aiming to win their first career majors.

others in the chasing pack include Hideki Matsuyama and 24-year-old debutant Ludvig Åberg, who each sit five behind DeChambeau. Åberg was the 36-hole leader, but got undone with a triple bogey on the par-4 13th hole that ruined his round and perhaps his tournament.

Given how much talent in the field, whoever ultimately prevails at Pinehurst will surely earn the trophy and a record $4.3 million winner's share out of the prize pool.

There is so much to follow Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2024 PGA Championship from start to finish. Be sure to check out our complete U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along throughout the final round.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 16

Round 4 start time: 7:30 a.m.

Morning TV coverage: 9 a.m. to noon on USA Network

Afternoon TV coverage: Noon to 7 p.m. on NBC

Featured Groups live stream: 8:35 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app