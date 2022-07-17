The final golf major of the season concluded Sunday with Cameron Smith etching his name into the history books at St. Andrews. While the eyes of the field were fixated on joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros as prior Champion Golfers of the Year on the Old Course, there was more than history on the line at the 150th Open Championship.

The 2022 Open marked a milestone in the championship's storied history, but it will also gave way to its largest purse and winner's share. $14 million will be distributed amongst the field with Smith, the 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year, earning $2.5 million along with the Claret Jug for his stellar play.

Smith (-20) not only won The Open but did so by tying a major championship record for lowest score to par. His back-nine 30 on Sunday was also the lowest score across the second half of a final round in major history. Smith at one point birdied five straight holes on the back nine, wrestling the lead away from Rory McIlroy and holding it through the final hole.

"There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A. "We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22%, which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016."

Despite the increase in the purse, The Open checks in as the fifth-highest payday of the season as it falls behind the three other majors (PGA Championship, Masters and U.S. Open) as well as the Players Championship. The $14 million purse will be shelled out to the top 70 professionals (plus ties) who make the cut. The amateurs who make their way through to the weekend cannot accept monetary prizes.

Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 150th Open will be divided among those who compete this weekend at St. Andrews. Don't forget to check out the 2022 Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch as much as possible, and be sure to follow our live Open leaderboard coverage for updates throughout Round 4 at St. Andrews

2022 Open Championship purse, prize money

Total purse: $14 million

1st (Winner): $2,500,000 -- Cameron Smith

2nd: $1,455,000 -- Cameron Young

3rd: $933,000 -- Rory McIlroy

4th: $725,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland ($654,000 each)

5th: $583,000

6th: $505,000 -- Brian Harman, Dustin Johnson ($469,500 each)

7th: $434,000

8th: $366,000

9th: $321,000

10th: $290,000

11th: $264,000

12th: $234,000

13th: $220,000

14th: $206,000

15th: $191,500

16th: $176,000

17th: $167,500

18th: $159,750

19th: $153,000

20th: $145,750

21st: $139,000

22nd: $132,000

23rd: $125,000

24th: $118,000

25th: $114,000

26th: $109,000

27th: $105,000

28th: $101,500

29th: $97,000

30th: $92,000

31st: $89,000

32nd: $84,500

33rd: $81,500

34th: $79,250

35th: $76,500

36th: $73,500

37th: $70,000

38th: $66,500

39th: $64,000

40th: $62,000

41st: $59,500

42nd: $56,500

43rd: $54,000

44th: $51,000

45th: $48,000

46th: $45,500

47th: $43,700

48th: $42,000

49th: $40,000

50th: $39,100

51st: $38,200

52nd: $37,600

53rd: $37,000

54th: $36,500

55th: $35,900

56th: $35,400

57th: $35,000

58th: $34,750

59th: $34,500

60th: $34,250

61st: $34,000

62nd: $33,900

63rd: $33,750

64th: $33,600

65th: $33,400

66th: $33,100

67th: $32,900

68th: $32,600

69th: $32,400

70th: $32,200

If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $30,950.