The final golf major of the season is upon us and with it comes players' last chance to etch their names into the history books. While their eyes are fixated on joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros as Champion Golfers of the Year at the Old Course at St. Andrews, there is more than history on the line at the 2022 Open Championship.

While the 150th Open marks a milestone in the championship's storied history, it will also give way to its largest purse and winner's share. $14 million will be distributed amongst the field with the 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year earning $2.5 million along with teh Claret Jug.

"There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A. "We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22%, which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016."

Despite the increase in the purse, The Open checks in as the fifth-highest payday of the season as it falls behind the three other majors (PGA Championship, Masters and U.S. Open) as well as the Players Championship. The $14 million purse will be shelled out to the top 70 professionals (plus ties) who make the cut. The amateurs who make their way through to the weekend cannot accept monetary prizes.

Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 150th Open will be divided among those who compete this weekend at St. Andrews.

2022 Open Championship purse, prize money

Total purse: $14 million

1st (Winner): $2,500,000

2nd: $1,455,000

3rd: $933,000

4th: $725,000

5th: $583,000

6th: $505,000

7th: $434,000

8th: $366,000

9th: $321,000

10th: $290,000

11th: $264,000

12th: $234,000

13th: $220,000

14th: $206,000

15th: $191,500

16th: $176,000

17th: $167,500

18th: $159,750

19th: $153,000

20th: $145,750

21st: $139,000

22nd: $132,000

23rd: $125,000

24th: $118,000

25th: $114,000

26th: $109,000

27th: $105,000

28th: $101,500

29th: $97,000

30th: $92,000

31st: $89,000

32nd: $84,500

33rd: $81,500

34th: $79,250

35th: $76,500

36th: $73,500

37th: $70,000

38th: $66,500

39th: $64,000

40th: $62,000

41st: $59,500

42nd: $56,500

43rd: $54,000

44th: $51,000

45th: $48,000

46th: $45,500

47th: $43,700

48th: $42,000

49th: $40,000

50th: $39,100

51st: $38,200

52nd: $37,600

53rd: $37,000

54th: $36,500

55th: $35,900

56th: $35,400

57th: $35,000

58th: $34,750

59th: $34,500

60th: $34,250

61st: $34,000

62nd: $33,900

63rd: $33,750

64th: $33,600

65th: $33,400

66th: $33,100

67th: $32,900

68th: $32,600

69th: $32,400

70th: $32,200

If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $30,950.