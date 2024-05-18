The top of the 2024 PGA Championship leaderboard is loaded with stars heading into the weekend, setting up a thrilling final two rounds at Valhalla Golf Club. Masters winner Scottie Scheffler put together another impressive round, shooting 5-under on Friday to stay in contention for another major title after a turbulent morning. He is +320 (risk $100 to win $320) in the 2024 PGA Championship odds, sitting only behind Xander Schauffele (+250) on the PGA odds board. Schauffele has led after each of the first two rounds and is in front of Collin Morikawa (+500) by one stroke after the second round.

Other 2024 PGA Championship contenders include Bryson DeChambeau (+900), Sahith Theegala (+1200) and Brooks Koepka (+1800).

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model correctly predicted Scottie Scheffler would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship this season. McClure also included Hideki Matsuyama in his best bets to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. That bet hit at +9000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,000.

The model also predicted Jon Rahm would be victorious at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Nick Taylor (70-1) winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. This same model has also nailed a whopping 11 majors entering the weekend and hit the Masters three straight years. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 PGA Championship weekend predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the final two rounds of the 2024 PGA Championship: Mark Hubbard, who enters Saturday tied for fourth place, stumbles down the stretch and doesn't even crack the top 10. Hubbard is playing in his third PGA Championship after finishing 51st in 2020 and 75th in 2023. The 34-year-old hardly has any other major tournament experience, missing the cut at the 2020 U.S. Open.

He has consistently made the cut in his PGA Tour events this season, but he only has two top-10 finishes in 13 tournaments. One of those top-10 finishes came in the Zurich Classic at the end of April, which is a team event. There is nothing to suggest he can maintain his strong start this weekend, especially given his lack of major experience.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Finau is tied for eighth place heading into the weekend after a closing birdie on Friday night. He has made the cut in 11 of his first 12 events of the season, including a sixth-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open and a runner-up finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Finau ranks 10th on the PGA Tour in total driving, which has served him well at Valhalla through the first two rounds. He is still seeking his first major championship, but his career is littered with top-10s at majors. Finau finished fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship and eighth in 2021.

Latest 2024 PGA Championship odds, field

Xander Schauffele +250

Scottie Scheffler +320

Collin Morikawa +500

Bryson DeChambeau +900

Sahith Theegala +1200

Brooks Koepka +1800

Victor Hovland +2000

Rory McIlroy +3300

Tony Finau +3500

Thomas Detry +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Mark Hubbard +8000

Justin Thomas +8000

Austin Eckroat +9000

Dean Burmester +11000

Harris English +12000

Robert MacIntyre +15000

Matt Wallace +20000

Max Homa +22000

Keegan Bradley +22000

Jordan Spieth +27000

Taylor Moore +30000

Patrick Cantlay +30000

Cameron Smith +30000