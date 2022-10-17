The 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule rolls on this week as the 2022 CJ Cup tees off from Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina on Thursday, Oct. 20. The CJ Cup 2022 features a strong field, headlined by Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler. Thomas has had success at the CJ Cup in recent years, finishing on top of the leaderboard in 2017 and 2019, and he's expected to be in the mix again this week. The winner of the 2022 CJ Cup will receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Top 2022 CJ Cup predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 CJ Cup: Max Homa, a five-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites at 16-1, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top-10. Homa started off the season with a victory at the Fortinet Championship before joining Team USA in their Presidents Cup victory at Quail Hollow.

However, Homa enters the 2022 CJ Cup ranked 137th in sand save percentage (46.15%), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. That's because Congaree is loaded with finely edged Melbourne-style bunkers that sweep up to the edges of fairways and against greens, penalizing shots that are slightly off target. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the CJ Cup 2022 field.

Another surprise: Viktor Hovland. a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Hovland has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Hovland certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 25-year-old is coming off a top-five finish at last week's Zozo Championship, his first start of the season. Hovland has now finished inside the top-20 in each of his last four starts on the PGA Tour dating back to last season. Those impressive results, plus his long odds, make Hovland a strong value pick for your 2022 CJ Cup bets. See who else to pick here.

2022 CJ Cup odds, field

