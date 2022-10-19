The 2022 CJ Cup will be played this week at Congaree Golf Club in Gillisonville, South Carolina, just outside of Hilton Head Island. The par-71 course measures in at 7,645 yards and hosted its first PGA Tour event last season (The Palmetto Championship) as a replacement for the canceled RBC Canadian Open. Now it will serve as host of the CJ Cup, which has previously been played in South Korea and a pair of courses in Las Vegas, with Rory McIlroy winning last year's tournament at TPC Summerlin.

McIlroy will be back in the field this year and the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is the 13-2 favorite in the 2022 CJ Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler remains No. 1 in the world and he's listed at 11-1 this week, while fifth-ranked Jon Rahm is 9-1 in this week's PGA Tour odds. Before locking in your 2022 CJ Cup picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 CJ Cup field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2022 CJ Cup predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the CJ Cup 2022: Max Homa, a five-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites at 16-1, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top-10. Homa started off the season with a victory at the Fortinet Championship before joining Team USA in their Presidents Cup victory at Quail Hollow.

However, Homa enters the 2022 CJ Cup ranked 137th in sand save percentage (46.15%), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. That's because Congaree is loaded with finely edged Melbourne-style bunkers that sweep up to the edges of fairways and against greens, penalizing shots that are slightly off target. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the CJ Cup 2022 field.

Another surprise: Viktor Hovland a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Hovland has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After taking a month off following two late-summer events on the DP World Tour, Hovland returned to action at last week's Zozo Championship, securing a T-5 finish in his first PGA Tour start since the Tour Championship.

It was his third top-five finish in his last seven starts worldwide and Hovland is currently 11th in the OWGR. The 25-year-old already has six worldwide wins and he's finished inside the top-20 in this event in each of the last two seasons. As one of the best ball strikers on the planet, the Norweigian's game should fit well at Congaree, a Fazio-designed course that places an emphasis on iron play. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 CJ Cup picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

So who will win the CJ Cup 2022? And which longshots stun the golfing world?

2022 CJ Cup odds, field

2022 CJ Cup odds, field

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +900

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Max Homa +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Sungjae Im +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Shane Lowry +2200

Jordan Spieth +2200

Viktor Hovland +2800

Tom Kim +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Billy Horschel +4500

Aaron Wise +4500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Brian Harman +6500

Andrew Putnam +6500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Tom Hoge +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Mito Pereira +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Emiliano Grillo +7000

Cam Davis +7000

Tommy Fleetwood +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Scott Stallings +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Jason Day +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Adam Hadwin +8000

Taylor Moore +10000

Sebastian Munoz +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Matt Kuchar +10000

Harris English +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Kurt Kitayama +13000

K.H. Lee +13000

J.J. Spaun +13000

Webb Simpson +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

S.H. Kim +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Luke List +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Trey Mullinax +18000

Gary Woodland +18000

Brendon Todd +18000

Lee Hodges +20000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Brendan Steele +20000

Troy Merritt +25000

Justin Suh +25000

Danny Willett +30000

Chez Reavie +30000

Lucas Glover +40000

John Huh +40000

Yoseop Seo +50000

Yongjun Bae +100000

Sanghyun Park +100000

Sanghun Shin +100000

Chanmin Jung +100000

Yeongsu Kim +100000