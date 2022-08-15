It's the last stop before Atlanta, and the PGA Tour's top 70 golfers will be going full-bore this week at the 2022 BMW Championship. The second of the three 2022 FedExCup Playoff tournaments tees off Thursday at Wilmington Country Club, a course that has never hosted a PGA Tour event. The Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed course in Wilmington, Del., should present a variety of challenges as the players vie for the final 30 spots at East Lake in next week's Tour Championship. Will Zalatoris sits atop the FedExCup standings on the strength of his victory Sunday in Memphis, while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is 124 points back. Cameron Smith is third, but he pulled out Monday, citing a hip injury amid reports he will be joining LIV Golf. Another 2,000 points are on the line for the winner, so anyone from top-five Sam Burns and Tony Finau to Rory McIlroy (ninth), Justin Thomas (10th) and Jon Rahm (14th) are within easy striking distance.
McIlroy is the 10-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 BMW Championship odds, with Rahm right behind at 12-1. Cantlay, Scheffler, Thomas and Zalatoris are all priced at 14-1, and Finau and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are at 16-1. Xander Schauffele (18-1), Collin Morikawa (18-1) and Burns (22-1) also are among the favorites in the BMW Championship 2022 field. Before locking in any 2022 BMW Championship picks, you need to check out the BMW Championship 2022 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.
After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.
He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up 47 units on those plays in 2022, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.
At last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, McDonald picked Zalatoris over Finau in a head-to-head matchup. And while Finau continued his stellar play, Zalatoris was better, winning the tournament while Finau tied for fifth. The expert also touted Joaquin Niemann, who was priced at 60-1 and tied for 13th.
Top 2022 BMW Championship expert picks
Shockingly, McDonald is fading Joohyung "Tom" Kim, who has been tearing up the courses and is among the favorites at 25-1. The 20-year-old won the Wyndham Championship two weeks ago and tied for 13th at the St. Jude last week. But the young star will be facing the best field he has seen, and he might not have the distance to keep up on a long course like this. The South Korean averages 301 yards off the tee, which would barely crack the top 100 if he qualified.
On the other hand, the expert is expecting Morikawa to thrive on another course players haven't seen before. Three of his five tour wins have come on courses that aren't annual stops. His talent shines through when he isn't at an experience disadvantage. The 25-year-old struggled in Scotland but tied for fifth at the U.S. Open before heading overseas. He posted the same finish in his first event back -- last week at the St. Jude -- so he should be primed for a good week. See who else to pick at the BMW Championship here.
How to make 2022 BMW Championship golf picks
2022 BMW Championship odds, field
Rory McIlroy +1000
Jon Rahm +1200
Patrick Cantlay +1200
Will Zalatoris +1400
Scottie Scheffler +1400
Justin Thomas +1400
Matt Fitzpatrick +1600
Tony Finau +1600
Collin Morikawa +1800
Xander Schauffele +1800
Sam Burns +2000
Viktor Hovland +2500
Sungjae Im +2500
Joohyung Kim +2800
Cameron Young +3000
Shane Lowry +3500
Joaquin Niemann +3500
Jordan Spieth +3500
Max Homa +4500
Hideki Matsuyama +4500
Adam Scott +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Aaron Wise +5500
Billy Horschel +5500
Russell Henley +6000
Cam Davis +6000
Davis Riley +6500
Keith Mitchell +6500
Brian Harman +6600
J.T. Poston +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Taylor Pendrith +9000
Seamus Power +9000
Maverick McNealy +9000
Si Woo Kim +9000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Mito Pereira +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Harold Varner III +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Brendan Steele +12500
Kevin Kisner +12500
Sepp Straka +12500
Troy Merritt +12500
Trey Mullinax +12500
Taylor Moore +12500
K.H. Lee +12500
Scott Stallings +12500
Emiliano Grillo +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Wyndham Clark +15000
Sebastian Munoz +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Chez Reavie +15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
Marc Leishman +15000
Lucas Glover +15000
Adam Hadwin +15000
Alex Smalley +17500
Lucas Herbert +17500
Matt Kuchar +20000
J.J. Spaun +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Cameron Tringale +20000
Luke List +20000
Mackenzie Hughes +27500