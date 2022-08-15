It's the last stop before Atlanta, and the PGA Tour's top 70 golfers will be going full-bore this week at the 2022 BMW Championship. The second of the three 2022 FedExCup Playoff tournaments tees off Thursday at Wilmington Country Club, a course that has never hosted a PGA Tour event. The Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed course in Wilmington, Del., should present a variety of challenges as the players vie for the final 30 spots at East Lake in next week's Tour Championship. Will Zalatoris sits atop the FedExCup standings on the strength of his victory Sunday in Memphis, while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is 124 points back. Cameron Smith is third, but he pulled out Monday, citing a hip injury amid reports he will be joining LIV Golf. Another 2,000 points are on the line for the winner, so anyone from top-five Sam Burns and Tony Finau to Rory McIlroy (ninth), Justin Thomas (10th) and Jon Rahm (14th) are within easy striking distance.

McIlroy is the 10-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 BMW Championship odds, with Rahm right behind at 12-1. Cantlay, Scheffler, Thomas and Zalatoris are all priced at 14-1, and Finau and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are at 16-1. Xander Schauffele (18-1), Collin Morikawa (18-1) and Burns (22-1) also are among the favorites in the BMW Championship 2022 field. Before locking in any 2022 BMW Championship picks, you need to check out the BMW Championship 2022 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up 47 units on those plays in 2022, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

At last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, McDonald picked Zalatoris over Finau in a head-to-head matchup. And while Finau continued his stellar play, Zalatoris was better, winning the tournament while Finau tied for fifth. The expert also touted Joaquin Niemann, who was priced at 60-1 and tied for 13th.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2022 BMW Championship field and is locking in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid.

Top 2022 BMW Championship expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Joohyung "Tom" Kim, who has been tearing up the courses and is among the favorites at 25-1. The 20-year-old won the Wyndham Championship two weeks ago and tied for 13th at the St. Jude last week. But the young star will be facing the best field he has seen, and he might not have the distance to keep up on a long course like this. The South Korean averages 301 yards off the tee, which would barely crack the top 100 if he qualified.

On the other hand, the expert is expecting Morikawa to thrive on another course players haven't seen before. Three of his five tour wins have come on courses that aren't annual stops. His talent shines through when he isn't at an experience disadvantage. The 25-year-old struggled in Scotland but tied for fifth at the U.S. Open before heading overseas. He posted the same finish in his first event back -- last week at the St. Jude -- so he should be primed for a good week. See who else to pick at the BMW Championship here.

How to make 2022 BMW Championship golf picks

Before this week's PGA Tour event in Delaware, McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2022 BMW Championship. They include a longshot who comes in at massive odds of more than 40-1.

So which 2022 BMW Championship picks should you target? And which longshot do you need to be all over? Check out the odds below

2022 BMW Championship odds, field

2022 BMW Championship odds, field

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Will Zalatoris +1400

Scottie Scheffler +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Tony Finau +1600

Collin Morikawa +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Sam Burns +2000

Viktor Hovland +2500

Sungjae Im +2500

Joohyung Kim +2800

Cameron Young +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Joaquin Niemann +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Max Homa +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Adam Scott +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Aaron Wise +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Russell Henley +6000

Cam Davis +6000

Davis Riley +6500

Keith Mitchell +6500

Brian Harman +6600

J.T. Poston +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Maverick McNealy +9000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Mito Pereira +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Harold Varner III +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Brendan Steele +12500

Kevin Kisner +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Troy Merritt +12500

Trey Mullinax +12500

Taylor Moore +12500

K.H. Lee +12500

Scott Stallings +12500

Emiliano Grillo +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Wyndham Clark +15000

Sebastian Munoz +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Chez Reavie +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Marc Leishman +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Adam Hadwin +15000

Alex Smalley +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Matt Kuchar +20000

J.J. Spaun +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Cameron Tringale +20000

Luke List +20000

Mackenzie Hughes +27500