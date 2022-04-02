While one of the biggest names in golf, Phil Mickelson, has already been ruled out of the 2022 Masters, the most iconic name in golf is still a mystery. Tiger Woods is listed as part of the 2022 Masters field despite not having played in a PGA Tour event since November of 2020. Unlike other tour events, there's no commitment deadline for the Masters 2022, so we may not know Woods' decision until right before the 2022 Masters Tournament tees off Thursday, April 7 from Augusta National Golf Club.

Due to his inactivity since his February 2021 car crash, Woods has dropped to No. 944 in the Official World Golf Ranking. The latest 2022 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook aren't as harsh, as Woods is listed at 60-1, similar to Tyrrell Hatton, who is No. 18 in the world. The 2022 Masters favorites include Jon Rahm (9-1), Jordan Spieth (12-1), Justin Thomas (12-1) and Rory McIlroy (14-1). Before locking in your 2022 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it's up over $8,200 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. In addition, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Masters 2022 field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 Masters leaderboard.

Model's top 2022 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2022: McIlroy, a 20-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Augusta and finishes outside the top 10. After a winless 2020, McIlroy has rediscovered his winning ways and collected his 20th PGA Tour victory with October's CJ Cup. He also has proven success at Augusta with six top-10 finishes over his last eight appearances.

However, the Irishman's last Masters was one to forget, as he missed the cut for the first time in over a decade. He also has been missing in action at recent majors, as he had just three rounds under par across his 14 rounds in majors last year. McIlroy is too streaky an option to rely on for your 2022 Masters bets, according to the model.

On the other hand, the model has taken into account Spieth's recent resurgence. Spieth is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, recording 12 career victories. He's a three-time major champion, which includes winning the Masters in 2014. The 28-year-old loves playing at Augusta, finishing third or better five times in his eight starts. He's also fared well in major championships recently, securing a runner-up finish at the Open Championship and a third-place finish at the Masters in 2021.

The model has also examined Tiger Woods' chances of playing in the 2022 Masters. Woods is a five-time Masters champion, most recently winning the green jacket in 2019. According to the official Masters website, Woods is currently listed as a participant in the 2022 Masters field.

Woods, who's won 82 tournaments on the PGA Tour, hasn't played in an Official World Golf Ranking event since the 2020 Masters, which took place in November of that year. However, Woods participated in the PNC Championship in December with his son, Charlie, and looked surprisingly spry following rehab from a car accident. Woods has made comebacks at Augusta National before, and SportsLine's model has predicted how he'll fare at the 2022 Masters if he participates.

How to make 2022 Masters picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 18-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2022 Masters, which long shots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Masters 2022 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed seven golf majors and is up over $8,200 since the restart.

2022 Masters odds

Jon Rahm +900

Jordan Spieth +1200

Collin Morikawa +1200

Justin Thomas +1200

Rory McIlroy +1400

Dustin Johnson +1400

Cameron Smith +1600

Scottie Scheffler +1600

Brooks Koepka +1800

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Viktor Hovland +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Will Zalatoris +3500

Patrick Reed +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Louis Oosthuizen +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Jason Day +4500

Joaquin Niemann +4500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000

Paul Casey +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Sungjae Im +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Tiger Woods +6000

Webb Simpson +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Bubba Watson +6500

Abraham Ancer +6500

Rickie Fowler +6500

Marc Leishman +6500

Sergio Garcia +6500

Matthew Wolff +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Brian Harman +8000

Robert Macintyre +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Lee Westwood +8000

Jason Kokrak +9000

Si-Woo Kim +10000

Harris English +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Mike Weir +100000