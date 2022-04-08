Pairings and tee times for the second round of play at the 2022 Masters have officially been set, and while groupings will remain the same from Round 1, start times are getting a healthy reshuffle for Friday as we prepare to narrow the field ahead of the weekend. From top to bottom and early to late, the field and intrigue for the second of this week's four rounds of play looks to be fabulous.

The morning wave in Round 2 is loaded with star power as past champions Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are all staggered throughout. The headliner pairings include Johnson with rising star Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel, Jon Rahm with Patrick Cantlay and Will Zalatoris, and Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka in a star-studded threesome next to Matthew Fitzpatrick.

The afternoon wave may be even better as four of the last five Masters champions -- including five-time winner Tiger Woods -- are part of the last groups to go off at Augusta National before we barrel into the weekend. Woods, paired with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann, is scheduled to go off at 1:41 p.m. ET, starring in one of the last groups to begin Round 2 after early tee times on Thursday.

Here's a look at all every group that will start play on Friday at the 86h Masters. Be sure to check out the complete 2022 Masters schedule and coverage guide and brush up on the Masters leaderboard after Round 1 so you do not miss a moment of the action this week.

All times Eastern

2022 Masters tee times, Friday pairings

8 a.m. – Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)

8:11 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

8:22 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

8:33 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepard (a)

8:44 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

8:55 a.m. – Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

9:06 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

9:39 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

9:50 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

10:01 a.m. – Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

10:12 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

10:23 a.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

10:34 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

10:45 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

10:56 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun

11:18 a.m. – Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)

11:29 a.m. – Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

11:40 a.m. – Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

11:51 a.m. – Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

12:02 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

12:13 p.m. – Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

12:24 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)

12:35 p.m. – Luke List, Matthew Wolf, Mackenzie Hughes

12:57 p.m. – Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1:08 p.m. – Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

1:19 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger and Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

1:41 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

1:52 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

2:03 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau