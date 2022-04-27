The PGA Tour heads to Vidanta Vallarta this week for the 2022 Mexico Open. The tournament, played at the Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, features a field headlined by world No. 2 Jon Rahm, who is making his first appearance since the 2022 Masters. Rahm is the heavy betting favorite at 5-1 in the latest Mexico Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other Mexico Open top contenders include Abraham Ancer (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1), Gary Woodland (25-1), Patrick Reed (25-1), and Kevin Na (25-1).

2022 Mexico Open prop bets

McClure is high on Cameron Tringale to finish in the top 10 at +330 odds. Tringale is coming off two strong performances at the RBC Heritage (T12) and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T10).

Tringale has excelled in his approach game, ranking 19th on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (70.09%) and 39th in strokes gained on approach (0.380). McClure believes Tringale has the skillset to contend in Mexico.

2022 Mexico Open head-to-head matchup picks

McClure's 2022 Mexico Open prop picks also include Sebastian Munoz (+105) over Gary Woodland in a head-to-head matchup. Woodland has a major title (the 2019 U.S. Open) on his resume, but McClure is still backing Munoz to notch a better finish this week in Mexico.

Munoz, who has one career PGA Tour win (the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship), and McClure believes he has the all-around game to contend for the 2022 Mexico Open title.

2022 Mexico Open one-and-done picks

McClure's 2022 Mexico Open one and done picks features 32-year-old Tony Finau, who has long been considered one of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour. Finau ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in driving distance, 17th in strokes gained on approach, and 41st in strokes gained tee-to-green. In the wide open Mexico Open field, Finau is easily one of the most skilled players that will be teeing it up at Vidanta. It's easy to see why McClure is including the two-time PGA Tour winner in his 2022 Mexico Open one and done picks.

2022 Mexico Open odds, field, top contenders

Jon Rahm +500

Abraham Ancer +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Gary Woodland +2500

Patrick Reed +2500

Kevin Na +2500

Cameron Tringale +3500

Aaron Wise +3500

Sebastian Munoz +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Aaron Rai +4000

Matt Jones +4000

Kevin Streelman +4000

Doug Ghim +4500

Brendon Todd +4500

Cameron Champ +5000

Russell Knox +5000

Davis Riley +5000

Charles Howell +5000

Carlos Ortiz +5000

C.T. Pan +6000

Anirban Lahiri +6000

Lanto Griffin +6000

Taylor Moore +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Chad Ramey +6500

Scott Stallings +6500

David Lipsky +7000

Adam Long +7000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Brian Stuard +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Vaughn Taylor +8000

Brandon Wu +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Peter Uihlein +10000

Hank Lebioda +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Kevin Chappell +10000

Michael Thompson +10000

Tyler Duncan +10000

Graeme McDowell +10000

Rafa Cabrera Bello +10000

Nate Lashley +10000

Kramer Hickok +10000

Pat Perez +10000

Scott Piercy +10000

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Adam Schenk +12500

Ben Martin +12500

Greyson Sigg +12500

Callum Tarren +12500

Austin Smotherman +12500

Emiliano Grillo +12500

Andrew Putnam +12500

Chez Reavie +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Danny Lee +15000

Robert Streb +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Chase Seiffert +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Vince Whaley +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Nick Hardy +15000

Jason Dufner +15000

John Huh +17500

Peter Malnati +17500

Aaron Baddeley +17500

Hayden Buckley +17500

Ryan Armour +17500

Justin Lower +17500

Roger Sloan +17500

Brandon Hagy +20000

Bo Hoag +20000

Brice Garnett +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000

Satoshi Kodaira +20000

Stephan Jaeger +20000

James Hahn +20000

Dylan Wu +20000

Camilo Villegas +20000

Patrick Flavin +20000

Seung-yul Noh +20000

Luke Donald +20000