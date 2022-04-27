The PGA Tour heads to Vidanta Vallarta this week for the 2022 Mexico Open. The tournament, played at the Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, features a field headlined by world No. 2 Jon Rahm, who is making his first appearance since the 2022 Masters. Rahm is the heavy betting favorite at 5-1 in the latest Mexico Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other Mexico Open top contenders include Abraham Ancer (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1), Gary Woodland (25-1), Patrick Reed (25-1), and Kevin Na (25-1).
Will Rahm run away with the title? Or will a long shot winner emerge from the wide open Mexico Open field? Before locking in your 2022 Mexico Open prop picks, be sure to check out the golf predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Mike McClure.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 Mexico Open and just revealed his top Vidanta Mexico Open prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see McClure's 2022 Mexico Open prop picks, sleepers, one and done picks, and head-to-head matchups.
2022 Mexico Open prop bets
McClure is high on Cameron Tringale to finish in the top 10 at +330 odds. Tringale is coming off two strong performances at the RBC Heritage (T12) and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T10).
Tringale has excelled in his approach game, ranking 19th on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (70.09%) and 39th in strokes gained on approach (0.380). McClure believes Tringale has the skillset to contend in Mexico.
2022 Mexico Open head-to-head matchup picks
McClure's 2022 Mexico Open prop picks also include Sebastian Munoz (+105) over Gary Woodland in a head-to-head matchup. Woodland has a major title (the 2019 U.S. Open) on his resume, but McClure is still backing Munoz to notch a better finish this week in Mexico.
Munoz, who has one career PGA Tour win (the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship), and McClure believes he has the all-around game to contend for the 2022 Mexico Open title.
2022 Mexico Open one-and-done picks
McClure's 2022 Mexico Open one and done picks features 32-year-old Tony Finau, who has long been considered one of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour. Finau ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in driving distance, 17th in strokes gained on approach, and 41st in strokes gained tee-to-green. In the wide open Mexico Open field, Finau is easily one of the most skilled players that will be teeing it up at Vidanta. It's easy to see why McClure is including the two-time PGA Tour winner in his 2022 Mexico Open one and done picks.
Find more Mexico Open picks, sleepers
McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the Mexico Open 2022, including a long shot listed at 35-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2022 Mexico Open sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his picks here.
So what 2022 Mexico Open prop picks should you target? And which long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see McClure's 2022 Mexico Open best bets, all from the expert who's up over $7,500 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.
2022 Mexico Open odds, field, top contenders
Jon Rahm +500
Abraham Ancer +2000
Tony Finau +2200
Gary Woodland +2500
Patrick Reed +2500
Kevin Na +2500
Cameron Tringale +3500
Aaron Wise +3500
Sebastian Munoz +3500
Chris Kirk +3500
Aaron Rai +4000
Matt Jones +4000
Kevin Streelman +4000
Doug Ghim +4500
Brendon Todd +4500
Cameron Champ +5000
Russell Knox +5000
Davis Riley +5000
Charles Howell +5000
Carlos Ortiz +5000
C.T. Pan +6000
Anirban Lahiri +6000
Lanto Griffin +6000
Taylor Moore +6000
Mark Hubbard +6000
Sahith Theegala +6000
Chad Ramey +6500
Scott Stallings +6500
David Lipsky +7000
Adam Long +7000
Patrick Rodgers +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Brian Stuard +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Vaughn Taylor +8000
Brandon Wu +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Peter Uihlein +10000
Hank Lebioda +10000
Adam Svensson +10000
Kevin Chappell +10000
Michael Thompson +10000
Tyler Duncan +10000
Graeme McDowell +10000
Rafa Cabrera Bello +10000
Nate Lashley +10000
Kramer Hickok +10000
Pat Perez +10000
Scott Piercy +10000
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Adam Schenk +12500
Ben Martin +12500
Greyson Sigg +12500
Callum Tarren +12500
Austin Smotherman +12500
Emiliano Grillo +12500
Andrew Putnam +12500
Chez Reavie +12500
Nick Taylor +12500
Danny Lee +15000
Robert Streb +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Joseph Bramlett +15000
Chase Seiffert +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Vince Whaley +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Nick Hardy +15000
Jason Dufner +15000
John Huh +17500
Peter Malnati +17500
Aaron Baddeley +17500
Hayden Buckley +17500
Ryan Armour +17500
Justin Lower +17500
Roger Sloan +17500
Brandon Hagy +20000
Bo Hoag +20000
Brice Garnett +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000
Satoshi Kodaira +20000
Stephan Jaeger +20000
James Hahn +20000
Dylan Wu +20000
Camilo Villegas +20000
Patrick Flavin +20000
Seung-yul Noh +20000
Luke Donald +20000