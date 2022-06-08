Sahith Theegala isn't a name that has been frequently discussed on the PGA Tour this season, but he survived a +3 second round at last weekend's Memorial Tournament to finish tied for fifth. He had some of the best approach shots in the event, and finished with an average of 1.65 shots gained per round. He'll look to build off of last week's performance this week in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, but should you include him in your best bets when the tour returns to St. George's Golf and Country Club? The RBC Canadian Open 2022 is set to get underway on Thursday, June 9.

Theegala is part of a loaded RBC Canadian Open 2022 field, which also includes major champions like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, enters this week's event as the 8-1 favorite according to the latest 2022 RBC Canadian Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He's followed by McIlroy (9-1), Thomas (9-1), Sam Burns (12-1) and Cameron Smith (12-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 RBC Canadian Open picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 RBC Canadian Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open: Sam Burns, a three-time winner on tour this season and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Burns is coming off a victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, his second victory in his last six starts.

However, Burns has been extremely inconsistent in recent weeks, missing the cut in two of his last five events. In addition, Burns has had trouble with his accuracy this season, ranking 111th in driving accuracy percentage (59.77), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the RBC Canadian Open 2022 field.

Another surprise: Tyrrell Hatton, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hatton has yet to win a tournament this year, but has only missed one cut all season.

Some of Hatton's best golf this year has come outside the United States, with T-6 and T-4 showings in consecutive tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on the European Tour in January. Hatton has not only been one of the strongest players on the green this year, he has been one of the PGA's sharpest around them. Hatton has only needed to convert nine scrambles from the fringe this season, and has been successful each time. Hatton simply doesn't play himself into bad situations and should give himself a great chance to compete for his first title of the year this weekend.

How to make 2022 RBC Canadian Open picks

2022 RBC Canadian Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +800

Justin Thomas +900

Rory McIlroy +900

Sam Burns +1200

Cameron Smith +1200

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Shane Lowry +1800

Corey Conners +2000

Tony Finau +2500

Tyrrell Hatton +2800

Adam Hadwin +3500

Harold Varner +3500

Sebastian Munoz +4000

Keith Mitchell +4500

Chris Kirk +4500

Patrick Reed +4500

Sahith Theegala +4500

Justin Rose +5000

MacKenzie Hughes +5000

Jhonattan Vegas +5000

C.T. Pan +5000

Brendon Todd +6500

Cameron Champ +6500

Matt Wallace +6500

Pat Perez +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Rasmus Hojgaard +8000

David Lipsky +9000

Adam Long +10000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Dylan Frittelli +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Alex Smalley +12500

Mark Hubbard +12500

J.T. Poston +12500

Tyler Duncan +12500

Doug Ghim +12500

Emiliano Grillo +12500

Matthias Schwab +12500

Adam Svensson +12500

Dean Burmester +12500

Hank Lebioda +15000

Scott Piercy +15000

Adam Schenk +15000

Ryan Armour +15000

Nick Hardy +15000

Danny Willett +15000

Nate Lashley +15000

Brandon Wu +15000

Martin Laird +15000

John Huh +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Austin Smotherman +15000

Rory Sabbatini +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Joseph Bramlett +20000

Brandt Snedeker +20000

Kramer Hickok +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

Cameron Percy +20000

Luke Donald +20000

Ben Martin +20000

Trey Mullinax +20000

Harry Higgs +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Vince Whaley +20000

Brice Garnett +20000

Ryan Moore +20000

Charley Hoffman +20000

Wesley Bryan +25000

Chris Gotterup +25000

Dylan Wu +25000

Sam Ryder +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Sung Kang +25000

Sean O'Hair +25000

Rafa Cabrera Bello +25000

Brian Stuard +25000

Satoshi Kodaira +25000

Chase Seiffert +25000

Danny Lee +25000

Callum Tarren +25000

Vaughn Taylor +25000

Scott Gutschewski +30000

Justin Lower +30000

Henrik Norlander +30000

Bill Haas +30000

Aaron Cockerill +30000

Paul Barjon +30000

Jonathan Byrd +30000

Scott Brown +30000

Ben Kohles +30000

Roger Sloan +30000

Trevor Werbylo +30000

Austin Cook +30000

Robert Streb +30000

Hayden Buckley +30000