Scottie Scheffler is expected to be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks this week for the 2022 Travelers Championship. The No. 1 ranked player in the world has four wins and nine top-10 finishes this season, which includes a T-2 showing last week at the U.S. Open. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the Travelers Championship 2022, which gets underway on Thursday, June 23.

With a PGA DFS player pool featuring major champions like Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, PGA DFS players will have to decide which golfers are worth investing in.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account.

Last week at the U.S. Open, McClure included Will Zalatoris among his core PGA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Zalatoris secured a runner-up finish by shooting 5-under par. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $9,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

2022 Travelers Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Travelers Championship 2022 is Joaquin Niemann at $9,600 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel.

Niemann certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard at TPC River Highlands this week. The 23-year-old has finished inside the top-25 in three of his last four starts, and he's recorded four top-10 finishes this season. He also enters this week's event ranked third in putting average (1.693), eighth in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.383) and 13th in birdie average (4.22). Niemann is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $10,800 on DraftKings and $11,800 on FanDuel. Thomas enters this week's event full of confidence. That's because the 29-year-old has finished T-5 or better in three of his last five starts, which includes a victory at the PGA Championship.

Thomas has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impressive iron play. In fact, Thomas ranks sixth in strokes gained: approach the green (.795) and 14th in greens in regulation percentage (69.24%). He also enters the 2022 Travelers Championship ranked second in birdie average (4.79) and third in scoring average (69.189), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset this week.

