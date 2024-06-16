Bryson DeChambeau will try to win his second U.S. Open title when he tees off on Sunday afternoon with a three-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Matthieu Pavon. DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, put together a strong third round to grab the outright lead at 7 under heading into the final round. McIlroy is a four-time major winner who is seeking his first major championship since 2014. Other U.S. Open contenders include Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama, who are both at 2-under par.

DeChambeau is the -110 favorite in the 2024 U.S. Open odds, followed by McIlroy (+330) and Cantlay (+700). Aberg, Pavon and Matsuyama are next on the PGA odds board at +1600.

Now with the U.S. Open 2024 final round approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2024 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 U.S. Open on Sunday: Pavon, who is tied for second place and is one of the top favorites, stumbles and finishes outside the top five. He got off to a red-hot start during the front nine on Saturday, grabbing the solo lead with three birdies and six pars. His fortunes changed on the back nine, as he carded a pair of bogeys to let the lead slip away.

The 31-year-old has never finished inside the top 10 at a major championship, so he does not have experience playing near the top of the leaderboard on a Sunday. He missed the cut in his last two U.S. Open appearances, and he only has one career PGA Tour victory. The model expects Pavon to fade down the stretch on Sunday, projecting that he ultimately finishes outside the top five.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Morikawa is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour and has won two major titles (2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship). He has been fantastic in majors this season, finishing T3 in the Masters and T4 in the PGA Championship.

Morikawa has a pair of top-five finishes at the U.S. Open during his career, finishing T4 in 2021 and T5 in 2022. He put together a bogey-free round of 4 under 66 on Saturday to give himself an outside shot heading into the final round on Sunday. The 27-year-old has the tools to make a shocking run, and the model believes he can get himself into contention.

How to make 2024 U.S. Open picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 45-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title.

2024 U.S. Open odds, Sunday favorites

2024 U.S. Open odds, Sunday favorites

2024 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions

Bryson DeChambeau -110

Rory McIlroy +330

Patrick Cantlay +700

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Matthieu Pavon +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1600

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Collin Morikawa +4500

Tony Finau +5000

Xander Schauffele +8000

Tom Kim +11000

Corey Conners +11000

Sergio Garcia +35000

Aaron Rai +40000