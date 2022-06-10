After securing a victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, Scottie Scheffler secured his spot as the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. Scheffler is just the ninth American to earn that billing, joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. The 25-year-old will try to continue his impressive form when he tees off at the 2022 U.S. Open, which gets underway from The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. on Thursday, June 16.

Scheffler also recorded his first major championship victory earlier this season at the Masters, but he missed the cut at the PGA Championship in May. The latest 2022 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Scheffler as the 11-1 favorite, with Jon Rahm (12-1), Rory McIlroy (14-1), Justin Thomas (14-1) and Collin Morikawa (14-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Other U.S. Open 2022 contenders include fellow major champions like Dustin Johnson (16-1), Brooks Koepka (18-1) and Jordan Spieth (22-1). Before locking in your 2022 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 U.S. Open is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Model's top 2022 U.S. Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2022: Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, one of the golfers who has defected the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, struggles mightily and finishes well outside the top 50. He's a risk to miss the cut, making him a poor value for in your 2022 U.S. Open bets at 80-1. He's also a golfer to consider fading in 2022 U.S. Open props and head-to-head matchups.

Lefty is looking to complete the career Grand Slam. He's come tantalizingly close at the U.S. Open, finishing second six times. The last time came in 2013, and it's been a struggle since that point. He's missed the cut twice and only has one top-30 finish during that span. It's been an extremely ineffective and frustrating year for Mickelson, who has missed the cut in two of his three PGA events and been embroiled in controversy surrounding his comments about LIV Golf, so the model is projecting a poor showing at Brookline.

On the other hand, the model has also examined Rahm's chances to repeat as champion at the 2022 U.S. Open. Rahm finished on top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open in 2021, winning his first major championship. The 27-year-old Spaniard also recorded a victory at the Mexico Open in May, his seventh win on the PGA Tour. Rahm will enter the third major of the year ranked first in greens in regulation percentage (72.34), first in strokes gained: off-the-tee (1.194), fourth in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.598) and 13th in scoring average (69.976), so it's easy to see why the model has pinpointed value in Rahm at the U.S. Open.

How to make 2022 U.S. Open picks

The model is targeting four golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

Who will win the 2022 U.S. Open, which long shots will stun the golfing world, and where will Jon Rahm finish? Check out the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds below

2022 U.S. Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 11-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Daniel Berger 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Harris English 60-1

Gary Woodland 65-1

Matthew Wolff 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Jason Kokrak 65-1

Sungjae Im 65-1

Garrick Higgo 65-1

Jason Day 70-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Guido Migliozzi 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Francesco Molinari 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Martin Kaymer 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Robert Macintyre 150-1

Carlos Ortiz 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Ian Poulter 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Kevin Streelman 150-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1