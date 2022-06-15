Rory McIlroy earned his 21st career PGA Tour victory last week at the RBC Canadian Open. Now, he'll look to the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. to end a nearly eight-year major championship drought. McIlroy has been feast or famine at the U.S. Open in his career, winning the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional and collecting five other top-10 finishes but also missing the cut five times. McIlroy is the 10-1 favorite in the current 2022 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are just behind him at 12-1. Rahm is the defending U.S. Open champion, Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship, and Scheffler is the 2022 Masters champion and No. 1 player in the world. Before locking in your 2022 U.S. Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

Top 2022 U.S. Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2022: Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Scheffler has been on fire this season, producing four wins and seven top-10 finishes, highlighted by his victory at Augusta. But he's cooled a bit the last few weeks.

He's finished 15th or worse in his last three events and missed the cut at the PGA Championship. He also hasn't found much success at the U.S. Open, missing the cut twice in four tries. The model doesn't like him at these premium odds, making him a golfer to fade in your 2022 U.S. Open bets.

Another surprise: Will Zalatoris, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the 2022 U.S. Open title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 25-year-old Texan is still searching for his first PGA Tour victory, but he's been a fixture near the top of high-profile leaderboards since earning Special Temporary Member status in 2020.

Zalatoris has five top-10 finishes in his last seven major championship starts, including runner-up finishes at the 2021 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship. He's been in the top six in four of his last six starts, so his recent form has also been very strong. He's climbed all the way up to a career-best 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Zalatoris is second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee to green (1.797) and gained 1.161 strokes per round on the greens in his most recent major championship effort.

2022 U.S. Open odds, field

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Scottie Scheffler 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Cameron Smith 14-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Will Zalatoris 22-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sam Burns 25-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Brooks Koepka 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Billy Horschel 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Max Homa 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Mito Pereira 50-1

Davis Riley 50-1

Justin Rose 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 65-1

Tyrrell Hatton 65-1

Webb Simpson 70-1

Keegan Bradley 70-1

Talor Gooch 80-1

Aaron Wise 80-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Bryson DeChambeau 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Marc Leishman 125-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Tom Hoge 125-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Francesco Molinari 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Luke List 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Sam Horsfield 200-1

Lucas Herbert 200-1

Cameron Tringale 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Min Woo Lee 200-1

Erik Van Rooyen 200-1

Scott Stallings 200-1

Joel Dahmen 200-1

Patrick Rodgers 200-1

Sepp Straka 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

Adri Arnaus 200-1

Victor Perez 200-1

Harris English 200-1

Ryan Fox 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Denny McCarthy 200-1

Branden Grace 200-1

Wyndham Clark 200-1

Guido Migliozzi 200-1

Matthew Nesmith 250-1

Kurt Kitayama 250-1

Troy Merritt 250-1

Beau Hossler 250-1

Joohyung Kim 250-1

Kalle Samooja 250-1

Shaun Norris 300-1

Sean Crocker 300-1

Joseph Bramlett 300-1

Wil Besseling 300-1

Danny Lee 300-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 300-1

Nick Taylor 300-1

Kevin Chappell 300-1

M.J. Daffue 300-1

Andrew Putnam 400-1

Richard Mansell 400-1

Jinichiro Kozuma 400-1

Adam Schenk 400-1

Richard Bland 400-1

Tomoyasu Sugiyama 400-1

Taylor Montgomery 400-1

Yannik Paul 400-1

Rikuya Hoshino 400-1

Keita Nakajima 400-1

Marcel Schneider 400-1

Erik Barnes 400-1

Andrew Novak 400-1

Harry Hall 500-1

Bo Hoag 500-1

Jonas Blixt 500-1

Roger Sloan 500-1

Ben Silverman 500-1

Grayson Murray 500-1

Sam Bennett 500-1

Sebastian Soderberg 500-1

Brian Stuard 500-1

Hayden Buckley 500-1

David Lingmerth 500-1

Jim Furyk 500-1

Satoshi Kodaira 500-1

Callum Tarren 500-1

Travis Vick 500-1

Sam Stevens 500-1

Todd Sinnott 750-1

Chan Kim 750-1

Stewart Hagestad 750-1

Jediah Morgan 750-1

Austin Greaser 750-1

Chase Seiffert 750-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 750-1

Sean Jacklin 750-1

Fred Biondi 750-1

Davis Shore 750-1

William Mouw 750-1

Daijiro Izumida 750-1

James Piot 750-1

Adrien Dumont de Cahssart 750-1

Keith Greene 1000-1

Isaiah Salinda 1000-1

Jesse Mueller 1000-1

Chris Gotterup 1000-1

Ryan Gerard 1000-1

Ben Lorenz 1000-1

Luke Gannon 1000-1

Brady Calkins 1000-1

Nick Dunlap 1000-1

Maxwell Moldovan 1000-1

Chris Naegel 1000-1

Charles Reiter 1000-1

Matt Mccarty 1000-1

Laird Shepherd 1000-1

Andrew Beckler 1000-1

Fran Quinn 1000-1

Brandon Matthews 1000-1

Caleb Manuel 1000-1