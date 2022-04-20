Most events on the PGA Tour are individual stroke play, but the only full-field team event will be taking place at TPC Louisiana this weekend. The 2022 Zurich Classic features 80 teams and an $8.3 million purse. Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith enter as the defending champions, and they are priced at 9-1 in the latest 2022 Zurich Classic odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are 8-1 co-favorites with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa.

There are several factors to think about before the Zurich Classic 2022 tees off Thursday, including current form and team chemistry. Which teams should you be looking at for your 2022 Zurich Classic bets? Before locking in your 2022 Zurich Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Zurich Classic 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 Zurich Classic leaderboard.

The model's top 2022 Zurich Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Zurich Classic: the Smith/Leishman team, the defending champions, stumbles this week and finish outside the top five. Smith has had a ton of success at TPC Louisiana, winning the Zurich Classic twice with two different partners. Last year, Smith and Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff to seal the victory.

However, no team has ever successfully defended a title since the Zurich Classic adopted the team format in 2017. Plus, both players have had trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season. In fact, both Smith and Leishman rank outside the top 120 in driving accuracy percentage, which doesn't bode well for their chances to repeat as champions.

Another surprise: the team of Talor Gooch and Max Homa, who are 28-1 long shots, make a strong run at the title. They have a much better chance to win it all than their odds imply, so they are a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Gooch and Homa are close friends, which makes them an intriguing betting option from the jump. Homa is a three-time PGA Tour winner, while Gooch is ranked fifth in FedExCup points this season. They played together in this event last season, finishing inside the top 20. Homa won the Fortinet Championship to open the season, while Gooch finished in fourth place at that event. Their current form, chemistry and experience in this event make them a strong betting option this weekend.

How to make 2022 Zurich Classic picks

The model is also targeting three other teams with odds of 20-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So which team will win the Zurich Classic 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Zurich Classic leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up nearly $7,500 since the restart.

2022 Zurich Classic odds

V Hovland/C Morikawa +700

X Schauffele/P Cantlay +800

C Smith/M Leishman +900

R Palmer/S Scheffler +1100

B Horschel/S Burns +1200

T Fleetwood/S Garcia +1600

S Lowry/I Poulter +2000

H VarnerB Watson +2500

J Niemann/M Pereira +2500

M Homa/T Gooch +2800

D Riley/W Zalatoris +2800

D Willett/T Hatton +2800

S Im/B An +2800

K Bradley/B Steele +2800

P Kizzire/J T Poston +4000

C Kirk/B Todd +4000

G McDowell/S Power +4000

G Sigg/S Straka +5000

A Hadwin/A Svensson +5000

M Laird/R MacIntyre +5500

B Snedeker/K Mitchell +5000

J Rose/H Stenson +5000

A Noren/H Norlander +6500

T Merritt/R Streb +6500

M McNealy/J Bramlett +6500

D Ghim/M Schwab +6500

W Clark/C Tringale +6500

C Bezuidenhout/C Schwartzel +5500

J Day/J Scrivener +6500

R Knox/B Stuard +6500

S Brown/K Kisner +8000

B Hossler/S Theegala +9000

L Glover/C Reavie +9000

D Lipsky/A Rai +10000

T Moore/M NeSmith +10000

R Cabrera Bello/E Grillo +10000

B Garnett/S Stallings +12500

S Horsfield/M Wallace +12500

B Kohles/D McCarthy +12500

J Dahmen/S Jaeger +12500

H Higgs/A Smotherman +12500

B Grace/G Higgo +12500

P Rodgers/B Wu +15000

S Ryder/D Redman +15000

T Duncan/A Schenk +15000

C Hoffman/N Watney +15000

H Buckley/A Smalley +15000

S O'Hair/S Piercy +15000

B Hoag/A Long +15000

R Werenski/P Uihlein +15000

P Barjon/T Hoge +15000

K Aphibarnrat/K Kitayama +15000