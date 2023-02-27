If Scottie Scheffler is able to finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, he'll become the first golfer since Matt Every (2014-15) to win this event in back-to-back years. Scheffler will have to stave off a number of serious contenders if he wants to rewrite the history books. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Max Homa are among the experienced players looking to dethrone Scheffler and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023.
Play gets underway from Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge on Thursday, March 2. Rahm enters this week's event as the 7-1 favorite according to the latest 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds. He's followed by McIlroy (19-2), Scheffler (11-1), Homa (19-1) and Collin Morikawa (21-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Top 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023: Morikawa, a two-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Morikawa has finished T-6 or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour and he secured a T-9 finish in his last start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
However, Morikawa has struggled mightily with his putter this season, ranking 94th in strokes gained: putting (.063), 110th in putts per round (29.08) and 159th in total putting (287.6). He also ranks 213th on the PGA Tour in approaches from inside 100 yards, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 field.
Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Finau has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Finau certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 33-year-old has won five times on the PGA Tour, which includes a victory at the Houston Open earlier this season. Finau is currently ranked second in strokes gained: total (2.358), fifth in birdie average (5.08) and sixth in scoring average (68.35). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. See who else to pick here.
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field
Jon Rahm +700
Rory McIlroy +950
Scottie Scheffler +1100
Max Homa +1900
Collin Morikawa +2100
Justin Thomas +2300
Xander Schauffele +2400
Will Zalatoris +2400
Tony Finau +2800
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Jason Day +3100
Viktor Hovland +3100
Tyrrell Hatton +3600
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3600
Sungjae Im +4100
Jordan Spieth +4100
Cameron Young +4600
Sam Burns +4800
Tom Kim +5000
Sahith Theegala +5500
Hideki Matsuyama +5500
Keith Mitchell +5500
Chris Kirk +6500
Shane Lowry +6500
Corey Conners +7000
Tommy Fleetwood +7000
Keegan Bradley +7500
Adam Scott +8500
Billy Horschel +8500
Rickie Fowler +8500
Justin Rose +9000
Adam Hadwin +9000
Seamus Power +9000
Gary Woodland +9000
Min Woo Lee +11000
Luke List +11000
Taylor Montgomery +11000
Tom Hoge +12000
Wyndham Clark +12000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
Aaron Wise +12000
Alex Noren +12000
Ryan Fox +13000
Si Woo Kim +13000
Lucas Herbert +14000
Nick Taylor +14000
Adrian Meronk +15000
Thomas Detry +16000
Russell Henley +16000
Brian Harman +17000
Beau Hossler +17000
Sepp Straka +18000
K.H. Lee +19000
J.J. Spaun +19000
Harris English +19000
Byeong Hun An +20000
Justin Suh +21000
Patrick Rodgers +21000
Taylor Pendrith +21000
Joel Dahmen +21000
Sam Ryder +21000
Taylor Moore +22000
Emiliano Grillo +22000
Kurt Kitayama +22000
Joseph Bramlett +23000
Danny Willett +23000
Ben Griffin +24000
Garrick Higgo +24000
Francesco Molinari +25000