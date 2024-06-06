GOLF: JUL 29 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster
Getty Images

After an eventful international swing that included stops in Australia and Singapore, LIV Golf returns to the United States for its event in Houston, Texas. Taking to the Golf Club of Houston for the first time in the league's history, LIV Golf will trot out the usual suspects in its lone event before next week's U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Leading the way of contenders is the man who nearly reigned supreme at the PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers captain has been stellar on LIV Golf and in major championships but still searches for his first individual title of the year. His team has captured a couple of victories, as have the all-Australian squad, Ripper GC.

Cameron Smith aims to lead his team to its third straight victory and looks to find some form of his own in the process. While the former Open champion has flashed form this season, Smith has struggled to string a run of quality outings together. With next week's venue setting up perfectly for his game, Smith will hope for an uptick in the lead up to the U.S. Open.

Jon Rahm has been stellar on LIV Golf with nothing but top-10 finishes, but this has yet to translate into major championships. Not a factor at the Masters or PGA Championship, the two-time major champion hopes to find that missing link this week in Houston.

Brooks Koepka appears close to something special as the latest LIV Golf winner in Singapore, while Joaquin Niemann looks to keep his great season rolling in the right direction. Dean Burmester, Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch and Louis Oosthuizen are among those who round out the list of contenders in Houston.

How to watch LIV Golf Houston

Event: LIV Golf Houston | June 7-9
Purse: $25 million
Start time: 1 p.m. ET 
Location: Golf Club of Houston — Houston, Texas
Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App & YouTube) | Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

Teams for LIV Golf Houston

PositionNameCaptainTeam membersPoints

1

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau

John Catlin, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey

105.50

2

Legion XIII

Jon Rahm

Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Kieran Vincent

94

3

Ripper

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones

90

4

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira, Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz

83

5

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace

74

6

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell

65.50

7

RangeGoats

Bubba Watson

Thomas Pieters, Matthew Wolff, Peter Uihlein

43

8

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra

41.83

9

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk, Kalle Samooja

30.50

10

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson

Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez

27

11

HyFlyers

Phil Mickelson

Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree

18.83

12

Majesticks

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

13.50

13

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma

6.33

Individual Wildcards

N/A

Anthony Kim, Hudson Swafford