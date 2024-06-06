After an eventful international swing that included stops in Australia and Singapore, LIV Golf returns to the United States for its event in Houston, Texas. Taking to the Golf Club of Houston for the first time in the league's history, LIV Golf will trot out the usual suspects in its lone event before next week's U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Leading the way of contenders is the man who nearly reigned supreme at the PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers captain has been stellar on LIV Golf and in major championships but still searches for his first individual title of the year. His team has captured a couple of victories, as have the all-Australian squad, Ripper GC.

Cameron Smith aims to lead his team to its third straight victory and looks to find some form of his own in the process. While the former Open champion has flashed form this season, Smith has struggled to string a run of quality outings together. With next week's venue setting up perfectly for his game, Smith will hope for an uptick in the lead up to the U.S. Open.

Jon Rahm has been stellar on LIV Golf with nothing but top-10 finishes, but this has yet to translate into major championships. Not a factor at the Masters or PGA Championship, the two-time major champion hopes to find that missing link this week in Houston.

Brooks Koepka appears close to something special as the latest LIV Golf winner in Singapore, while Joaquin Niemann looks to keep his great season rolling in the right direction. Dean Burmester, Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch and Louis Oosthuizen are among those who round out the list of contenders in Houston.

How to watch LIV Golf Houston

Event: LIV Golf Houston | June 7-9

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Golf Club of Houston — Houston, Texas

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App & YouTube) | Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

Teams for LIV Golf Houston