After an eventful international swing that included stops in Australia and Singapore, LIV Golf returns to the United States for its event in Houston, Texas. Taking to the Golf Club of Houston for the first time in the league's history, LIV Golf will trot out the usual suspects in its lone event before next week's U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
Leading the way of contenders is the man who nearly reigned supreme at the PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers captain has been stellar on LIV Golf and in major championships but still searches for his first individual title of the year. His team has captured a couple of victories, as have the all-Australian squad, Ripper GC.
Cameron Smith aims to lead his team to its third straight victory and looks to find some form of his own in the process. While the former Open champion has flashed form this season, Smith has struggled to string a run of quality outings together. With next week's venue setting up perfectly for his game, Smith will hope for an uptick in the lead up to the U.S. Open.
Jon Rahm has been stellar on LIV Golf with nothing but top-10 finishes, but this has yet to translate into major championships. Not a factor at the Masters or PGA Championship, the two-time major champion hopes to find that missing link this week in Houston.
Brooks Koepka appears close to something special as the latest LIV Golf winner in Singapore, while Joaquin Niemann looks to keep his great season rolling in the right direction. Dean Burmester, Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch and Louis Oosthuizen are among those who round out the list of contenders in Houston.
How to watch LIV Golf Houston
Event: LIV Golf Houston | June 7-9
Purse: $25 million
Start time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Golf Club of Houston — Houston, Texas
Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App & YouTube) | Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)
Teams for LIV Golf Houston
|Position
|Name
|Captain
|Team members
|Points
1
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau
John Catlin, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey
105.50
2
Legion XIII
Jon Rahm
Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Kieran Vincent
94
3
Ripper
Cameron Smith
Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones
90
4
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Mito Pereira, Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz
83
5
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace
74
6
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell
65.50
7
RangeGoats
Bubba Watson
Thomas Pieters, Matthew Wolff, Peter Uihlein
43
8
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra
41.83
9
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk, Kalle Samooja
30.50
10
4 Aces
Dustin Johnson
Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez
27
11
HyFlyers
Phil Mickelson
Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree
18.83
12
Majesticks
Ian Poulter
Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield
13.50
13
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma
6.33
Individual Wildcards
N/A
Anthony Kim, Hudson Swafford