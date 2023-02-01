With a slightly watered-down field, the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am could be an opportunity for a lesser-known PGA Tour player to prevail. Tom Hoge is the defending champion after winning his first and only PGA Tour title at 19-under par last year. The likes of Ted Potter, Nick Taylor and Vaughn Taylor have won the event previously. Jordan Spieth also has a Pebble Beach Pro-Am title on his resume, and he is one of the top names in this week's field. He will be joined by 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and young Norwegian star Viktor Hovland in a AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field that features only seven of the world's top 50 golfers. Spieth, Hovland and Fitzpatrick are sure to be ranked near the top of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am fantasy golf rankings, but which value picks should you be high on this week?

Spieth is the 9-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, with Fitzpatrick (10-1) and Hovland (10-1) right on his heels. Maverick McNealy (16-1), Hoge (17-1) and Seamus Power (19-1) are the only other golfers shorter than 20-1 in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 field. Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. The golf expert has been on a roll on his picks since last season. And at the Sony Open, his bargain pick Matt Kuchar ($7,900) posted a top-10 finish and two more were in the top 15. Fading Hideki Matsuyama was also the right move, as the defending champion barely cracked the top 50. Last week, four of his selections finished in the top 26.

Last season, he nailed the Tour Championship, saying Rory McIlroy was the only player capable of making up a six-stroke deficit to get past Scheffler. "He has a lot of ground to make up," Holliman said, "but he is the most well-rounded player in this field, so if anyone can do it, he can." The Northern Irishman was actually down by 10 through two holes Sunday but stormed back to claim the title. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Holliman has ranked his top golfers from the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field. You can only see his fantasy golf rankings and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks at SportsLine.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am fantasy golf picks

There's not a lot of star power in this field, but Holliman believes Hovland has it and that it will shine at Pebble Beach this week. The 25-year-old won the Hero World Challenge in December, his second victory there, and has two top-10's in four official events. He hasn't been outside the top 21 during this campaign after posting a victory and a runner-up finish last season. It's easy to forget he's only 25, as he has seven professional victories. His best U.S. Open finish (T-12) came at Pebble Beach in 2019. He is seventh on tour in par breakers (29.5%) this season.

On the flip side, the expert isn't looking for much from Spieth and is fading the favorite, ranking him outside his top five. The three-time major champion started off a three-victory season with his 2017 win at Pebble Beach, but his career then fell off a cliff. He has clawed his way back but has rarely been the same dominant player. Still, he has succeeded in this tournament, posting six top-10 finishes overall. Holliman just doesn't think the 29-year-old's game is in condition to really contend. He hasn't posted a top-10 finish this season and is 147th in scoring average. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf rankings

For the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023, Holliman is backing several longshots who are listed well over 50-1. One of these golfers comes in off three straight missed cuts and is priced at around 100-1, but the expert says this player's short game will put him in contention. You can find out who it is, and check out all of Holliman's PGA picks, only at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am fantasy picks? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Jim Holliman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, all from the fantasy expert with his finger on the pulse of the game, and find out.