After getting off to a fast start at the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau fell out of contention in the tournament's final round and finished 20th. However, he has played well over the last two months, with two top-10s and two top-fives in his last five starts, including a fourth-place performance at the PGA Championship. He'll get another shot to pick up his second career major title starting Thursday in the 2023 Open Championship from Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He is 35-1 in the 2023 Open Championship odds on Caesars Sportsbook.

DeChambeau's last appearance at the Open Championship was also his best in five career starts there after he finished eighth. He'll look to build off that, but will it be enough to get in front of 2023 Open Championship contenders like Jon Rahm (9-1), Scottie Scheffler (8-1) and Rory McIlroy (7-1)?

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $10,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Royal Liverpool and doesn't even crack the top 10. Spieth is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, having racked up 13 career victories, which includes winning the Open Championship in 2017 at Royal Birkdale.

However, the 29-year-old has struggled mightily in recent weeks. Spieth has missed the cut three times since the start of May, which includes missing the weekend at the U.S. Open. His struggles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. Spieth ranks 88th in total driving (193) and 137th in driving accuracy (55.85%).

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Morikawa was the runner-up his last time out at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He was especially locked in with his approach play, finishing with a 1.4 strokes gained average.

Additionally, he has been better on the greens in his last three outings and averaged nearly a half-stroke gained in those events. That could be a sign that he's turned a corner, as he has ranked 113th in strokes gained putting for the season (-.065). Should he continue putting as well as he has and maintain his consistency on approach shots and off the tee, he could be a threat to win his second Open Championship.

