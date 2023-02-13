The PGA Tour's West Coast swing makes its way through California this week for the 2023 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. The tournament gets underway on Thursday, and any event featuring Tiger Woods is well worth watching. The 82-time PGA Tour champion is making his first appearance on tour since the Open Championship last July. Woods will headline a loaded Genesis Invitational 2023 field, which includes 23 of the top 25 golfers in the world.

Jon Rahm has won two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour and he's going off as the 7-1 favorite according to the latest 2023 Genesis Invitational odds. He's followed by Rory McIlroy (10-1), Scottie Scheffler (10-1), Xander Schauffele (14-1) and Justin Thomas (15-1) on the PGA odds board. Meanwhile, Woods is listed as a massive 120-1 longshot. Before locking in your 2023 Genesis Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Genesis Invitational field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Genesis Invitational predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Genesis Invitational 2023: Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. Scheffler successfully defended his title at the WM Phoenix Open last week, securing his fifth career PGA Tour victory.

However, Scheffler has struggled at Riviera in recent years, finishing T-20 or worse in two of his last three starts at the Genesis Invitational. In addition, the 26-year-old ranks 95th in one-putt percentage (39.35%) and 114th in strokes gained: putting (-.020), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Genesis Invitational 2023 field.

The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Woods has not played in a PGA Tour event since missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in July. Woods also had to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event in the Bahamas, at the beginning of December with plantar fasciitis. He's been fighting injuries for years, but he's ready to test his body this week at Riviera Country Club, which plays over 7,300 yards.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, made his PGA Tour debut as an amateur at Riviera in 1992. And while he's had tremendous success at various venues throughout his career, Woods has struggled mightily at Riviera. In fact, Woods has played Riviera 14 times during his career but never won. His last appearance in the event came in 2020, when he finished 68th. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Genesis Invitational picks here.

How to make 2023 Genesis Invitational picks

The model is also targeting four golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.

Who will win the 2023 Genesis Invitational, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the 2023 Genesis Invitational odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Genesis Invitational leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.

2023 Genesis Invitational odds, field

See full the Genesis Invitational 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +700

Rory McIlroy +1000

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Xander Schauffele +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Tony Finau +1800

Max Homa +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2400

Viktor Hovland +2600

Patrick Cantlay +2600

Jordan Spieth +2900

Sam Burns +3000

Cameron Young +3100

Will Zalatoris +3400

Jason Day +3700

Tom Kim +3700

Hideki Matsuyama +3700

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Rickie Fowler +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Justin Rose +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Sahith Theegala +7500

Shane Lowry +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Si Woo Kim +9500

Tommy Fleetwood +9500

Taylor Montgomery +9500

Seamus Power +9500

Nick Taylor +9500

Adam Hadwin +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

K.H. Lee +11000

Alex Noren +11000

Tiger Woods +12000

Kurt Kitayama +12000

Brian Harman +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Cameron Davis +12000

J.T. Poston +14000

Denny McCarthy +14000

Gary Woodland +14000

Beau Hossler +14000

Lucas Herbert +14000

Matt Kuchar +16000

Scott Stallings +16000

Taylor Moore +16000

Jhonattan Vegas +16000

Patrick Rodgers +16000

Thomas Detry +17000

Adrian Meronk +17000

J.J. Spaun +17000

Sam Ryder +19000

Hayden Buckley +19000

Brendan Steele +19000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +19000

Davis Riley +21000

Alex Smalley +21000

Andrew Putnam +21000

Joel Dahmen +25000

Davis Thompson +25000

Harris English +25000

Luke List +25000

Trey Mullinax +25000

Brendon Todd +25000