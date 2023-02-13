Another loaded PGA Tour field will tee off in Thursday's 2023 Genesis Invitational, and this week's tournament will also feature Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion will compete in his first non-major official event since October 2020. The tournament, which tees off Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, is hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation and is one of the most popular on tour. It also has earned designated status on the PGA Tour, so 23 of the top 25 golfers in the world will be in action. Woods will be joined by new world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, fresh off defending his title at the WM Phoenix Open, and several other PGA Tour superstars. They include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Rahm as the 7-1 favorite in its latest 2023 Genesis Invitational odds. McIlroy (10-1) and Scheffler (10-1) aren't far behind, while Woods is a major longshot at 120-1 in the Genesis Invitational 2023 field. Four other players are 20-1 or shorter -- Schauffele (14-1), Justin Thomas (15-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Max Homa (20-1). Before making any 2023 Genesis Invitational picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He is up more than 28 units this season, meaning a profit of more than $2,800 for $100 bettors. McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his top choice. The expert also just missed a massive 130-1 score at the Sony Open when Hayden Buckley finished as runner-up. He hit another 25-1 shot at the Houston Open, taking Finau to win.

The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outrights, including a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Top 2023 Genesis Invitational expert picks

One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is fading Viktor Hovland (25-1), even though the Norwegian tied for fourth here last year. The 25-year-old has really struggled around the greens, and on a course where hitting greens in regulation is tough, that is going to be a problem. Hovland tied for 42nd at the Phoenix Open, where he ranked 66th in strokes gained around the green. He ranks 106th in that stat for the season and is 110th in strokes gained approach. Hovland is fourth in total driving, but once he gets into the fairway he has run into trouble.

On the other hand, the expert knows Rahm will be in the mix after he finished third in Phoenix. That was his ninth straight top-10 finish worldwide, and seven of those were in the top five. He had a stretch of four victories in six tournaments over that span. The Spaniard ranks in the top 35 in every strokes gained category, including fourth tee to green and 13th around the green. The 28-year-old ranked 143rd around the green last season. Rahm has never played this event at Riviera, but he has five straight top-10 finishes on a similar California course at Torrey Pines. You can see who he is backing this week at SportsLine.

2023 Genesis Invitational odds, field, top contenders

Jon Rahm +700

Rory McIlroy +1000

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Xander Schauffele +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Tony Finau +1800

Max Homa +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2400

Viktor Hovland +2600

Patrick Cantlay +2600

Jordan Spieth +2900

Sam Burns +3000

Cameron Young +3100

Will Zalatoris +3400

Jason Day +3700

Tom Kim +3700

Hideki Matsuyama +3700

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Rickie Fowler +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Justin Rose +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Sahith Theegala +7500

Shane Lowry +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Si Woo Kim +9500

Tommy Fleetwood +9500

Taylor Montgomery +9500

Seamus Power +9500

Nick Taylor +9500

Adam Hadwin +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

K.H. Lee +11000

Alex Noren +11000

Tiger Woods +12000

Kurt Kitayama +12000

Brian Harman +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Cameron Davis +12000

J.T. Poston +14000

Denny McCarthy +14000

Gary Woodland +14000

Beau Hossler +14000

Lucas Herbert +14000

Matt Kuchar +16000

Scott Stallings +16000

Taylor Moore +16000

Jhonattan Vegas +16000

Patrick Rodgers +16000

Thomas Detry +17000

Adrian Meronk +17000

J.J. Spaun +17000

Sam Ryder +19000

Hayden Buckley +19000

Brendan Steele +19000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +19000

Davis Riley +21000

Alex Smalley +21000

Andrew Putnam +21000

Joel Dahmen +25000

Davis Thompson +25000

Harris English +25000

Luke List +25000

Trey Mullinax +25000

Brendon Todd +25000