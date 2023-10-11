The final event of LIV Golf's regular season takes place this week at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club as players travel to Saudi Arabia for 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah. Originally meant to hold the LIV Golf Team Championship, LIV Golf Jeddah will instead serve as the grounds on which players and teams alike jockey for postseason positioning.

As they have all year, the 4 Aces command a narrow lead atop the pylon. Capturing a third-place finish at LIV Golf Chicago, Dustin Johnson's squad remains out in front over a surging Crushers GC, led by Bryson DeChambeau. The 2020 U.S. Open champion has caught fire in recent months with his final-round 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier and his most recent victory at LIV Golf Chicago.

His team is making a push towards the top, having already leapfrogged Joaquin Niemann's Torque and Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger. Bubba Watson's RangeGoats round out the top five and those teams within shouting distance of the 4 Aces.

On the individual front, Cameron Smith holds a narrow lead in the season-long race with just 54 holes to play. The Australian has cooled since his two victories in the middle portion of the season, and both Talor Gooch and DeChambeau are breathing down his neck. PGA Championship winner and U.S. Ryder Cup participant Brooks Koepka ranks fifth thanks to his win at LIV Golf Orlando. He will look to successfully defend his LIV Golf Jeddah title.

How to watch LIV Golf Jeddah

Event: LIV Golf Jeddah | Oct. 13-15

Purse: $25 million ($20 million individual, $5 million team)

Start time: 5:15 a.m. ET

Location: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club — King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App) | Saturday & Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

LIV Golf Jeddah team standings