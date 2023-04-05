One of the top sporting events of the year begins on Thursday when golfers tee off at the 2023 Masters. Augusta National Golf Club will host a loaded 2023 Masters field headlined by defending champion Scottie Scheffler. He is the 13-2 favorite in the 2023 Masters odds at Caesars Sportsbook, but he will have to deal with other 2023 Masters contenders such as Rory McIlroy (15-2) and Jon Rahm (8-1). Does Scheffler have any value for your 2023 Masters bets? Jordan Spieth will try to add another green jacket to his closet, and he is among the next tier of golfers on the PGA odds board at 14-1. Before locking in your 2023 Masters picks of entering any Masters DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Masters field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, struggles and fails to even crack the top 12. He went four years without a PGA Tour title before winning the 2021 Valero Texas Open. Spieth added a win at the 2022 RBC Heritage, but he has not won a major championship since the 2017 Open Championship.

He is coming off a disappointing showing at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, finishing outside the top 30. Spieth also missed the cut at the Sony Open and the Genesis Invitation earlier this season. His inconsistency and lack of success at major championships over the last five years makes him a golfer to avoid this week, according to the model. See who else to fade here.

The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish at the 2023 Masters. When Woods shows up to Augusta National Golf Club he's always in with a chance. The five-time green jacket winner and 15-time major champion has made the cut the last 22 times he's appeared at Augusta and has 12 top-five finishes during that span.

Woods is still a world-class ball-striker and the distance that he's added off the tee while away from competitive golf should be a benefit at a course where you must attack the par-fives. Woods played in his first PGA Tour event in over two years at the Genesis Invitational and made the cut against the loaded field. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2023 Masters picks

The model is also targeting three golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.

Who will win the 2023 Masters, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the 2023 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.

2023 Masters odds, field

See full the Masters 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +750

Jon Rahm +800

Cameron Smith +1400

Jordan Spieth +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Will Zalatoris +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Sam Burns +2500

Jason Day +2500

Tony Finau +2800

Sungjae Im +2800

Dustin Johnson +2800

Viktor Hovland +2800

Cameron Young +3000

Brooks Koepka +3000

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Tiger Woods +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Bryson DeChambeau +6500

Justin Rose +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Louis Oosthuizen +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Russell Henley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Abraham Ancer +8500

Talor Gooch +9000

Si-Woo Kim +9000

Mito Pereira +9000

Adam Scott +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Chris Kirk +12500

Min Woo Lee +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Scott Stallings +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

K H Lee +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Harold Varner +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Alex Noren +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Harris English +17500

Cameron Champ +17500

Thomas Pieters +17500

Charl Schwartzel +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000

Phil Mickelson +20000

Kevin Kisner +20000

Danny Willett +22500

Adrian Meronk +22500

J T Poston +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Taylor Moore +25000

Francesco Molinari +25000

Adam Svensson +30000

Zach Johnson +35000

Kazuki Higa +50000

Fred Couples +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Vijay Singh +150000

Mike Weir +150000

Larry Mize +250000

Jose Maria Olazabal +250000

Sandy Lyle +500000