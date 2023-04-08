Plenty of green will be up for grabs at the 2023 Masters not only in the form of the famed green jacket awarded to the winner of this year's tournament but also in regards to the prize money being paid out from what is sure to be a record pool. Augusta National Golf Club will announce later Saturday the purse for the 2023 Masters with all signs pointing to a new tournament record for the largest prize fund ever awarded to players at one of the nation's most pristine courses.

If there is a Masters purse increase from $15 million, this year's winner is bound to take home more than defending champion Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 claimed roughly 18% of the total pool in 2022 for a $2.7 million payday. This astronomical payout is nothing new, and it trickles down the field as the entire top 10 from last year's tournament cashed checks for north of $400,000, while everyone in the top 30 claimed at least six figures.

Collecting large sums of money is commonplace for many occupying the top of the leaderboard. Brooks Koepka has seen the first-prize money from four prior major championships hit his bank account, as has Jon Rahm. The two are being given a combined 70% chance to win the Masters, according to Data Golf.

An interesting wrinkling is this all is amateur Sam Bennett, who will not receive a cash prize upon completion of this tournament. If the reigning U.S. Amateur Champion is to somehow able pull off the impossible and win, the second-place finisher will instead receive the winner's purse. Bennett would earn a green jacket as the first amateur to win the Masters in event history, but he would otherwise leave with his bank account unchanged (for the short term).

2023 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

The below payouts are listed according to the 2022 figures provided by Augusta National.



Total purse: $15 million

1st: $2,700,000

2nd: $1,620,000

3rd: $1,020,000

4th: $720,000

5th: $600,000

6th: $540,000

7th: $502,500

8th: $465,000

9th: $435,000

10th: $405,000

11th: $375,000

12th: $345,000

13th: $315,000

14th: $285,000

15th: $270,000

16th: $255,000

17th: $240,000

18th: $225,000

19th: $210,000

20th: $195,000

21st: $180,000

22nd: $168,000

23rd: $156,000

24th: $144,000

25th: $132,000

26th: $120,000

27th: $115,500

28th: $111,000

29th: $106,500

30th: $102,000

31st: $97,500

32nd: $93,000

33rd: $88,500

34th: $84,750

35th: $81,000

36th: $77,250

37th: $73,500

38th: $70,500

39th: $67,500

40th: $64,500

41st: $61,500

42nd: $58,500

43rd: $55,500

44th: $52,500

45th: $49,500

46th: $46,500

47th: $43,500

48th: $41,100

49th: $39,000

50th: $37,800

The remainder of professionals will receive cash prizing ranging downward from $36,900 depending on the scores.