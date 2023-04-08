Plenty of green will be up for grabs at the 2023 Masters not only in the form of the famed green jacket awarded to the winner of this year's tournament but also in regards to the prize money being paid out from what is sure to be a record pool. Augusta National Golf Club will announce later Saturday the purse for the 2023 Masters with all signs pointing to a new tournament record for the largest prize fund ever awarded to players at one of the nation's most pristine courses.
If there is a Masters purse increase from $15 million, this year's winner is bound to take home more than defending champion Scottie Scheffler. The world No. 1 claimed roughly 18% of the total pool in 2022 for a $2.7 million payday. This astronomical payout is nothing new, and it trickles down the field as the entire top 10 from last year's tournament cashed checks for north of $400,000, while everyone in the top 30 claimed at least six figures.
Collecting large sums of money is commonplace for many occupying the top of the leaderboard. Brooks Koepka has seen the first-prize money from four prior major championships hit his bank account, as has Jon Rahm. The two are being given a combined 70% chance to win the Masters, according to Data Golf.
An interesting wrinkling is this all is amateur Sam Bennett, who will not receive a cash prize upon completion of this tournament. If the reigning U.S. Amateur Champion is to somehow able pull off the impossible and win, the second-place finisher will instead receive the winner's purse. Bennett would earn a green jacket as the first amateur to win the Masters in event history, but he would otherwise leave with his bank account unchanged (for the short term).
2023 Masters prize money, purse, payouts
The below payouts are listed according to the 2022 figures provided by Augusta National.
Total purse: $15 million
1st: $2,700,000
2nd: $1,620,000
3rd: $1,020,000
4th: $720,000
5th: $600,000
6th: $540,000
7th: $502,500
8th: $465,000
9th: $435,000
10th: $405,000
11th: $375,000
12th: $345,000
13th: $315,000
14th: $285,000
15th: $270,000
16th: $255,000
17th: $240,000
18th: $225,000
19th: $210,000
20th: $195,000
21st: $180,000
22nd: $168,000
23rd: $156,000
24th: $144,000
25th: $132,000
26th: $120,000
27th: $115,500
28th: $111,000
29th: $106,500
30th: $102,000
31st: $97,500
32nd: $93,000
33rd: $88,500
34th: $84,750
35th: $81,000
36th: $77,250
37th: $73,500
38th: $70,500
39th: $67,500
40th: $64,500
41st: $61,500
42nd: $58,500
43rd: $55,500
44th: $52,500
45th: $49,500
46th: $46,500
47th: $43,500
48th: $41,100
49th: $39,000
50th: $37,800
The remainder of professionals will receive cash prizing ranging downward from $36,900 depending on the scores.