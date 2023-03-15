The Schef has released his tasting menu. Anyone? Fine, Scottie Scheffler's Champions Dinner menu came out on Wednesday as the 2023 Masters approaches, and it's a great one. The reigning Masters (and Players and Phoenix Open and Match Play) champion is playing the hits with his dinner that will be served to many of the greats on the Tuesday of Masters week at Augusta National.

Here's a look at what Scheffler will be serving to his guests.

Cheeseburger sliders (served Scottie-style)

Firecracker shrimp

Tortilla soup

Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish

Warm chocolate chip skillet cookie

Presumably, historical players like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, Ben Crenshaw, Jose Maria Olazabal, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and many others will attend the festivities. The dinner might be more contentious than in past years, however, given the presence of LIV Golf players like Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. That's sure to be a hot topic during Masters week.

Regardless, Scheffler's menu should be a hit with everyone in attendance.

When pegged about the menu, Scheffler had been noncommittal in interviews over the last few months, stating that it wasn't quite complete yet. But now it's here, and it's spectacular -- although I'm sure many will miss the haggis Sandy Lyle once served.