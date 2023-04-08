Two titans have risen above the rest at the 2023 Masters. Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm find themselves four strokes clear of the nearest professional and will be in lockstep with each other around Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday afternoon with amateur Sam Bennett. The threesome will begin its march towards the green jacket at 1:06 p.m. ET in the final tee time of the day.

While Rahm had to put the finishing touches on his second round in the morning, Koepka remained at his accommodations and watched chaos unfold. The four-time major champion's lead from 12 under is just two over the 2021 U.S. Open champion and just four over amateur Bennett.

The trio have a small gap over the rest of the field as participants will begin their third rounds from both the first and second nine at Augusta National. Also featured in the final tee time of the day, albeit off the second nine, is Tiger Woods. Woods made his 23rd consecutive cut at the Masters earlier Saturday morning, tying the all-time record held by Fred Couples and Gary Player. He will be grouped with Sungjae Im and Thomas Pieters in Round 3.

Other notable third-round groups include: Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson and Joaquin Niemann at 12:30 p.m. and Sam Burns, Cameron Young and Jordan Spieth at 12:42 p.m.

Saturday tee times were delayed as inclement weather forced the suspension of Round 2 play on Friday. It is expected that wind, rain and lightning will interrupt play again Saturday as temperatures have dropped drastically in Augusta, Georgia.

2023 Masters tee times, Saturday pairings



All times Eastern

No. 1

11:30 a.m. — Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith



11:42 a.m. — Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

11:54 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:06 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Ryan Fox, Patrick Reed

12:18 p.m. — Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry

12:30 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann

12:42 p.m. — Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

12:54 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day

1:06 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Sam Bennett (a)

No. 10