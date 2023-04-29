The PGA Tour will make its way south this week for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. Headlined by defending champion and current Masters champion Jon Rahm, the Mexico Open proved in its inaugural edition to be a launching pad for a number of the game's elites.

Just last season, Rahm arrived in Mexico amid a mediocre stretch of play before claiming victory on the par 71. Entering his name into 24 tournaments since, the world No. 1 has claimed seven worldwide victories and 11 top-five finishes beginning with his triumph in Mexico. Racing through the world of golf over the last year, Rahm will aim to the do same this week at Vidanta as just one of three top-50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings who will compete.

World No. 16 Tony Finau aims to capture his first victory of the year and second of the season after winning in Houston during the fall. Finishing runner up to Rahm at this tournament in 2022, Finau parlayed his play in Mexico to a scorching hot summer on the PGA Tour. Finding the winner's circle twice and capturing another pair of runners-up, Finau hopes for something similar this time around since he has not threatened a leaderboard in quite some time.

Rahm and Finau are the clear class of this field. If they are the trip up, however, a number of potential first-time winners are waiting in the shadows. Wyndham Clark, Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard and Beau Hossler all possess stellar form and have eyes on entering the winner's circle for the first time in their PGA Tour careers.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio