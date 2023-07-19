For the fourth and final time in 2023, the world's top golfers will gather for a major championship. The 2023 Open Championship begins on Thursday, July 20 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, where the star-studded 2023 Open Championship field includes 2023 PGA Championship winner and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, though Rory McIlroy is perhaps the largest focus. McIlroy won the Scottish Open last week and was also the winner of the 2014 Open Championship at the same venue. He is the betting favorite, but can you trust him in your 2023 Open Championship fantasy golf rankings?

Before you consider your 2023 Open Championship fantasy golf picks or PGA Tour bets, you have to see the Open Championship fantasy rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler, +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler's first career victory +2800).

He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube Show "Early Edge in 5" and is a guest on "The Early Wedge" SportsLine YouTube golf show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. Cohen also has correctly predicted three correct finishing position parlays in May/June on SportsLine's Early Edge in 5 on YouTube. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Cohen has ranked his top golfers for the 2023 Open Championship. Cohen's picks are only available at SportsLine.

2023 Open Championship expert picks

One player Cohen loves this week in his Fantasy golf rankings is Scottie Scheffler. While he is priced as one of the favorites in the field, Scheffler earns that distinction with stellar play. He is tied for the best score (-27) over the last four majors and, since 2020, Scheffler is -62 in major tournaments, lapping the field by 27 strokes. Scheffler is the only player to land in the top 10 in all three majors this season and has also accomplished that feat in nine of his last 13 major starts. In addition, Scheffler's current form is strong, including seven consecutive top-five finishes in PGA Tour events. That is the longest streak since Tiger Woods in 2007-08, and Scheffler has wins at both the WM Phoenix Open and Players Championship this season.

On the flip side, the expert is fading Jon Rahm at his current price. Rahm is capable of making a strong run at the title, but his current price is prohibitive in Cohen's mind. Rahm is not playing his best, evidenced by a missed cut at the Travelers Championship in his last start and the fact that he has not appeared for multiple weeks. Rahm is the only player ranked in the top 10 who did not play a week ago at the Scottish Open and he has a few shortcomings in statistical areas. That includes marks outside of the top 70 on the PGA Tour this season in scrambling (60.85%), sand save rate (50.0%), and driving accuracy (59.14%). See all of Cohen's Fantasy golf picks at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 Open Championship fantasy golf rankings

For this week, Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2023 Open Championship fantasy golf picks, including a massive longshot of almost 200-1. Cohen says this player is riding a trio of top-12 finishes and has a strong history with links golf. See who it is, and get all Cohen's fantasy golf picks picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the Open Championship 2023, and who are the top players to target for your 2023 Open Championship fantasy golf picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's fantasy golf rankings for the Open Championship, all from the fantasy expert with his finger on the pulse of the game, and find out.