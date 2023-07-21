The first two rounds of the 2023 Open Championship are officially in the books. American Brian Harman (-10) holds a commanding five-shot lead atop the 2023 Open Championship leaderboard, with Tommy Fleetwood (-5), Sepp Straka (-4), Jason Day (-3) and Min Woo Lee (-3) within striking distance. Harman played exceptionally well on Friday, shooting a bogey-free 65 at Royal Liverpool.

Top 2023 Open Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2023: Straka, who enters the weekend in third-place at 4-under. stumbles down the stretch and doesn't even crack the top 10. Straka is consistent off the tee, entering the week ranked 17th in total driving (120) and 20th in driving accuracy percentage (65.41%). He's also been playing well in recent weeks, winning the John Deere Classic and securing a T-7 finish at the PGA Championship in May.

Straka's biggest struggle is on the greens, where he ranks 123rd in putts per round (29.03) and 128th in one-putt percentage (39.04%). With Straka entering the weekend six strokes behind Harman, he'll have to rely on his putter to make up the deficit. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Open Championship 2023 field.

Another surprise: Max Homa, a massive 45-1 longshot, makes a run at the title. Homa has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Homa enters the third round at 1-under par, but he has the game to make up ground in a hurry. The 32-year-old has six wins on the PGA Tour, and he entered the 2023 Open Championship ranked inside the top 15 in several important statistical categories, including strokes gained: total (1.670), birdie average (4.29) and scoring average (69.45). If he's striking the ball well this weekend, he'll have a great shot at climbing the leaderboard at Royal Liverpool. See who else to pick here.

2023 Open Championship weekend odds, field

Brian Harman +150

Tommy Fleetwood +400

Rory McIlroy +1100

Jordan Spieth +1600

Jason Day +1800

Min Woo Lee +1800

Sepp Straka +1800

Cameron Young +2800

Wyndham Clark +3500

Max Homa +4500

Viktor Hovland +5000

Emiliano Grillo +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +9000

Shubhankar Sharma +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Jon Rahm +10000

Tom Kim +10000

Adrian Otaegui +12500

Scottie Scheffler +12500

Cameron Smith +15000

Henrik Stenson +15000

Matthew Jordan +17500

Laurie Canter +20000

Xander Schauffele +20000

Tyrrell Hatton +20000

Thriston Lawrence +20000

Richard Bland +22500

Guido Migliozzi +25000

Matthew Southgate +25000

Antoine Rozner +25000