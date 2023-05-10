The second major of the PGA Tour season is upon us, and the 2023 PGA Championship field is loaded with multiple major winners, including the defending champion. The tournament tees off Thursday, May 18 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., and Justin Thomas will seek a third PGA title. Thomas stormed back and beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff last year at Southern Hills. In order to defend, he'll have to top a 2023 PGA Championship lineup led by Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. They could be popular anchors for 2023 PGA Championship fantasy golf rankings, but there are many other elite options.

Could Thomas (16-1) or Brooks Koepka (19-1), both two-time PGA winners, put you in a better spot to win your 2023 PGA Championship fantasy golf lineups than backing the favorites?

Holliman has been on a roll since last season, and he was all over Tony Finau to win the Mexico Open at Vidanta, tabbing him as his top pick. The expert had Finau and Jon Rahm in his top three, even though Finau hadn't finished in the top 15 since February. Holliman wasn't fazed, saying the 33-year-old "should find his footing this week." He certainly did that, going 24 under par and prevailing over world No. 1 Rahm by three strokes. In addition, longshot play Eric Cole (+10000) posted a top-five finish in the Mexico Open.

The expert also nailed the Masters when he backed Rahm as his top choice, and six of Holliman's top eight picks at the RBC Heritage finished in the top 15, including winner Matt Fitzpatrick. At the Valspar, the expert was on Taylor Moore (+5000), who hadn't finished higher than 35th in his previous three outings. Holliman also backed Scheffler to win the Players Championship at +1000 and was behind Chris Kirk at the Honda Classic, backing the +2500 shot before his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

2023 PGA Championship Fantasy golf picks

One player Holliman is firmly backing at Oak Hill is Scottie Scheffler. The 26-year-old went into the Byron Nelson with top-12 finishes in every appearance since October. He also is one of the most well-rounded players on tour. Holliman says his accuracy off the tee gives him an edge over Rahm at Oak Hill. "Scheffler is more precise off the tee, and that will be the difference," Holliman told SportsLine. Scheffler has two victories this season and tied for 10th at the Masters despite a second-round 75. He ranks first on tour in greens in regulation and is third in total driving.

On the other hand, Holliman is completely fading Justin Thomas, nearly leaving the defending champ out of his top 10. The 30-year-old's game was in a much better place last season, which he finished with 10 top-10s in 21 events. He has two this season, when he's mostly just been lingering in the top 25. His rally last year was impressive, as he won after trailing by seven entering Sunday. But Thomas has been off his game for some time, and his short-game prowess won't bail him out this week. "He's looking at maybe a top-15 finish," Holliman said.

