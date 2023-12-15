Before the calendar flips to the new year, players will gather one last time for a light-hearted family affair at the 2023 PNC Championship. Formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, the PNC Championship has since rebranded, adding the likes of Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam to a field that features major champions and Players Championship winners.

As they have for the last three years, Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, will headline the action. Finishing inside the top 10 in each instance, Team Woods experienced its closest call in 2021 when it came up just short of John Daly and John Daly II despite a Sunday 57 that featured 11 straight birdies.

Expect the birdies to continue to fly this time around as teams compete in a 36-hole scramble tournament. Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, will tee it up together once again and search for their second victory in this format. Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, are back as defending champions after breaking their drought last year with a win.

Lee Trevino, Gary Player, Nick Faldo and Bernhard Langer are among the Hall of Famers in the field while Stewart Cink, Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker round out the cast.

All times are Eastern

Round 1 — Saturday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Early live stream: 8:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. on NBC & Peacock

Round 2 — Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Early live stream: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Peacock

Early TV coverage: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel & Peacock

Live TV coverage: 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. on NBC & Peacock