Jon Rahm is expected be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks this week for the 2023 RBC Heritage. Rahm is coming off an impressive victory at the Masters, and he's already secured four wins and seven top-10 finishes this season. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 RBC Heritage, which gets underway from Harbour Town Golf Links on Thursday, April 13.

With a PGA DFS player pool featuring fellow major champions like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, PGA DFS players will have to decide which golfers are worth investing in. Can any of those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the RBC Heritage 2023, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top 2023 RBC Heritage PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the RBC Heritage 2023 is Russell Henley at $7,800 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. Henley enters Harbour Town as one of the most accurate players on tour, which will make him a valuable PGA DFS asset this week.

Henley currently ranks first in driving accuracy percentage (73.91%) and 34th in greens in regulation percentage (68.21%). Henley's prolific accuracy has helped the 33-year-old finish T-19 or better in each of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a T-4 showing last week at the Masters. Plus, he secured a T-9 finish at the RBC Heritage in 2021, making him a solid building block for your PGA DFS strategy.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Scottie Scheffler at $11,000 on DraftKings and $12,100 on FanDuel. Scheffler will be disappointed he didn't repeat at Augusta National, but he enters this week's event having finished T-10 or better in five of his last six starts, which includes two victories during that span.

The 26-year-old American also has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at Harbour Town. In fact, Scheffler is currently ranked first in strokes gained: off the tee (.990), first in greens in regulation percentage (74.03%), second in scoring average (68.43) and sixth in birdie average (4.55). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2023 RBC Heritage. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 RBC Heritage DFS lineups

