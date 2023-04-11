It's a short trip southeast for the PGA Tour this week, and most of its top players will be right back to work at the 2023 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C. The tournament tees off Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links, and Masters champion Jon Rahm leads an RBC Heritage field that features 40 of the world's top 50 golfers. Rahm moved up to No. 1 with his victory at Augusta, but Scottie Scheffler will be trying to reclaim that top spot as soon as he can. They are part of an RBC Heritage 2023 field that also includes star players like Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa. Rory McIlroy, who also has battled for the top ranking this season, withdrew Monday following his missed cut at the Masters. Spieth defeated Cantlay on the first playoff hole in the 2022 RBC Heritage after they finished 13 under par.

Scheffler is the 8-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 RBC Heritage odds, with Rahm right behind at 17-2. Cantlay (14-1), Spieth (18-1) and Morikawa (18-1) also are near the top of the RBC Heritage 2023 odds board. Schauffele (22-1), Tony Finau (22-1) and 2022 major champions Matt Fitzpatrick (25-1) and Justin Thomas (25-1) also are among the 12 players shorter than 30-1. Before making any 2023 RBC Heritage picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 RBC Heritage field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad's PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 RBC Heritage expert picks

In a huge surprise, the expert is fading Finau, who is among the favorites and already has a victory this season. Finau tied for 26th at the Masters, finishing at even par, and hasn't posted a top-10 finish since late January. The 33-year-old hasn't cracked the top 25 in three tries at Harbour Town. His best finish was T-33 in his last outing in 2020. He is a better player now, but Nejad says he has "seen little evidence as of late that he can win in this elite field."

On the other hand, Nejad likes what he saw from Hovland for most of the week at Augusta, and he expects the Norwegian to be a threat. "It's just a matter of time before he gets a signature win," the expert says. Hovland tied for seventh at the Masters despite going 2 over on Sunday. The 25-year-old already has five victories worldwide and comes in on a run of three straight top-10 finishes. Nejad points out that those events had all elite fields, and Hovland is "dialed in." See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 RBC Heritage golf picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 RBC Heritage and has tabbed his longshots, including one who comes in at odds well over 70-1. This golfer "has the upside to crash the party at the top," the expert says, as he is putting together a strong all-around game. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 RBC Heritage? And which golfer in the RBC Heritage 2023 field could bring a monster payday of well over 70-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top prop picks for RBC Heritage 2023, all from the expert who is locked in on golf betting and DFS.

2023 RBC Heritage odds, field, top contenders

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +800

Jon Rahm +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Max Homa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Webb Simpson +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

Min Woo Lee +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Adam Scott +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Sepp Straka +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Ryan Fox +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Denny McCarthy +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Sam Ryder +13000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Justin Suh +13000

Harris English +13000

Thomas Detry +13000

Patrick Rodgers +15000