The first of the PGA Tour's elevated events takes place this week, and the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui boasts a stacked field. The tournament tees off Thursday on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, and 39 top PGA Tour golfers will be vying for the $2.7 million winner's share. Previous winners in the field include Justin Thomas (2017, 2020), Xander Schauffele (2019) and Jordan Spieth (2016), and 2022 runner-up Jon Rahm comes in as the favorite. Rahm finished one stroke behind Cameron Smith, who shot a tour-record 34 under par. Smith moved to LIV Golf and is ineligible to defend his title, while world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are the only other top-20 players who won't compete.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Rahm as the 13-2 favorite – followed closely by Scheffler (9-1), Xander Schauffele (19-2) and Patrick Cantlay (10-1) – in its latest 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds. More than a dozen golfers are listed at 20-1 or shorter in the Sentry Tournament of Champions field. They include Tony Finau (14-1), Sungjae Im (16-1), Viktor Hovland (18-1) and Collin Morikawa (18-1), while Spieth is at 22-1. Before locking in any 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season in every category. He nailed the Houston Open, backing Tony Finau to win at 25-1, and is up more than 16 units on his plays overall. That's a profit of more than $1,600 for $100 bettors. The expert also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship.

The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outright plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Top 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions expert picks

In a surprise move, McDonald is fading U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1), who is one of the best at grinding out victories. Unfortunately, that won't be required this week on a Kapalua course that won't put up much fight. The Englishman didn't shoot better than 64 all of last season, and his best score among his eight worldwide victories is 17 under. The average winning score over the past decade in Maui is 23 under. This is also the 28-year-old's tournament debut, and it typically takes a couple of rounds to get used to the rolling terrain on this course.

Meanwhile, McDonald knows Rahm will be out to finish the job he couldn't close out last year. The Spaniard was one of three players to shoot a course-record 61 and shared the lead with Smith entering Sunday. Rahm shot 66, but the Australian did him one better. Given the roll he is on, with two victories and five straight top-10 finishes in Europe, Rahm should go low again. The 28-year-old is excellent off the tee (first in total driving in 2021-22) and to the green (third in GIR), so Kapalua should remain an easy stroll for him. He was 17th in par breakers last season. You can see who else to back at Kapalua here.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds, field, top contenders

Jon Rahm +800

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Xander Schauffele +1000

Justin Thomas +1000

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Viktor Hovland +1800

Tony Finau +1800

Joo-hyung (Tom) Kim +1800

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800

Sungjae Im +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Jordan Spieth +2000

Cam Young +2000

Max Homa +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Will Zalatoris +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Sahith Theegala +3300

Billy Horschel +4000

Seamus Power +4500

Aaron Wise +4500

Corey Conners +4500

K.H. Lee +5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sepp Straka +5500

Tom Hoge +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Brian Harman +6000

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

Luke List +7500

Trey Mullinax +8000

J.T. Poston +8500

Adam Svensson +8500

J J Spaun +9000

Scott Stallings +10000

Chez Reavie +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Ryan Brehm +20000