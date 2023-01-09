Almost half the PGA Tour field from last week will make the short hop over to Honolulu for the 2023 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club. Nineteen of the 39 players from the Sentry Tournament of Champions are scheduled to tee off Thursday. The top names are three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, defending Sony Open champion Hideki Matsuyama, and 20-year-old rising star Tom Kim. Matsuyama rallied from five shots down with nine holes to play last year before beating Russell Henley in a playoff. It was the second time in three years the Sony Open went to extra holes. Matsuyama shot back-to-back 63's to post a winning score of 23 under par, and scores are expected to go low again in 2023. The average winning score the past 10 years is 20 under.

The latest 2023 Sony Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Kim as the 12-1 favorite, with Sungjae Im (14-1) and Spieth (16-1) right behind. Others top contenders in the Sony Open 2023 field are Matsuyama (18-1), Henley (22-1), and Tom Hoge (22-1). Before you lock in any 2023 Sony Open picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season in every category. He nailed the Houston Open, backing Tony Finau to win at 25-1, and is up almost 10 units on his plays overall. That's a profit of almost $1,000 for $100 bettors. The expert also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship.

The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outright plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship. Last week he listed Jon Rahm among his top picks, and the 28-year-old shot 10 under on Sunday to capture the win. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2023 Sony Open field and is locking in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all his PGA picks and predictions.

Top 2023 Sony Open expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Spieth, the biggest name in the field and one of the betting favorites. The 29-year-old won on a similar course at Harbour Town last April, but the expert knows that was an aberration. Spieth is not accurate off the tee – he ranked 150th on tour in hitting 56% of fairways last season – and hasn't been great on approach or on the greens. He didn't rank in the top 50 on approach anywhere beyond 100 yards. Spieth has missed the cut twice in four appearances at Waialae, including his last time in 2019, and was in the top 20 in the other two.

The expert also knows Kim is the favorite here for a reason. McDonald says Waialae "should be an ideal statistical fit" for the South Korean, who has two PGA Tour victories. He has 11 worldwide wins since 2018, many in smaller Asian tours, and is the highest-ranked player in this field. He is No. 14, one spot ahead of Spieth, and is one of the most accurate players on tour. Kim ranked sixth last season in both driving accuracy (72.8%) and greens in regulation (76.4%). He also was sixth in scoring average (69.3) and comes in off a tie for fifth last week at Kapalua. You can see who else to back at Waialae Country Club here.

How to make 2023 Sony Open picks

Before this week's PGA Tour event, McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Sony Open. His outright plays include five major long shots who come in at more than 40-1. One of these players excels on tight courses where accuracy off the tee matters, and if this player can pull off his breakthrough victory he would bring a massive payday of well over 100-1. You can find out who it is, and see the rest of McDonald's Sony Open picks, predictions, and best bets at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Sony Open picks should you target? Which player has the off-the-tee game to pull off a victory that would pay off at well over 100-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for Sony Open 2023, all from the expert who is up almost $1,000 on his PGA Tour picks this season, and find out.

2023 Sony Open odds, field, top contenders

See full Sony Open 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Tom Kim +1200

Sungjae Im +1400

Jordan Spieth +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Russell Henley +1800

Tom Hoge +2200

Corey Conners +2200

Brian Harman +2600

Adam Scott +3100

Taylor Montgomery +3100

Billy Horschel +3200

Cameron Davis +3300

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +3400

Keegan Bradley +3400

Keith Mitchell +3700

Si Woo Kim +3700

Maverick Mcnealy +3700

J.J. Spaun +4000

Alex Smalley +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

MacKenzie Hughes +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Harris English +5000

J.T. Poston +5000

Denny McCarthy +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Webb Simpson +5000

Gary Woodland +5000

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Adam Svensson +5500

Will Gordon +5500

Andrew Putnam +5500

Chris Kirk +6000

Brendan Steele +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Brendon Todd +7500

Nick Hardy +8000

Aaron Rai +8500

Davis Thompson +9000

Chun-an Yu +9000

Russell Knox +9500

Greyson Sigg +9500

Patton Kizzire +9500

Ryan Palmer +10000

Robby Shelton +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Justin Suh +11000

Ryan Armour +11000

Troy Merritt +11000

Brandon Wu +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

David Lipsky +12000

Chez Reavie +12000

David Lingmerth +13000

Kevin Streelman +13000

Sam Ryder +13000

Kazuki Higa +14000

Michael Thompson +14000

Lucas Glover +14000

James Hahn +14000

Mark Hubbard +14000

Stewart Cink +14000

Taiga Semikawa +14000

Seonghyeon Kim +14000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Nick Taylor +16000

Brian Stuard +16000

Harry Higgs +16000

Adam Long +16000

Keita Nakajima +16000

Tyson Alexander +16000

MJ Daffue +16000

John Huh +16000

Adam Schenk +17000

Scott Piercy +17000

Cole Hammer +17000

Zac Blair +19000

Ben Taylor +19000

Austin Eckroat +21000

Danny Lee +21000

Peter Malnati +21000

Byeong Hun An +21000

Yuto Katsuragawa +21000