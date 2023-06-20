The PGA Tour heads to the northeast for another elevated event with the 2023 Travelers Championship set to tee off on Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy headline an elite Travelers Championship field, with Scheffler coming in as the 6-1 betting favorite. Other top contenders in the 2023 Travelers Championship odds include Patrick Cantlay (9-1), McIlroy (10-1), Rahm (10-1), Xander Schauffele (12-1), and Viktor Hovland (20-1). The total 2023 Travelers Championship purse is $20 million, with the winner taking home $3.6 million.

Should you target one of the favorites like Scheffler, Rahm, or McIlroy when making your 2023 Travelers Championship one and done picks? Or would it make more sense to use a sleeper like Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, or Collin Morikawa? Before locking in your 2023 Travelers Championship one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and elevated events critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has nailed plenty of One and Done picks, including Luke List at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6million. At the Genesis Invitational, he was all over Max Homa, who finished in second place and took home $2.18 million. At the Valspar Championship, McClure's top OAD pick, Tommy Fleetwood, finished in third place.

Then, at the RBC Canadian Open McClure listed Nick Taylor and Tyrrell Hatton as two of his top one and done picks. Taylor would go on to win the tournament, while Hatton finished in third place. And last week at the U.S. Open, McClure's top OAD pick, Scottie Scheffler, finished in third place.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2023 Travelers Championship golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure's Travelers Championship one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Travelers Championship One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week for the Travelers Championship is world No. 5 Viktor Hovland. In a loaded field, McClure believes Hovland has huge upside, but may fly under the radar in One and Done pools due to the other big names available. Hovland has four consecutive top-20 finishes, including a win at the Memorial and a second place finish at the PGA Championship.

Scheffler enters the week ranked sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee (0.718), 11th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.328), 12th in total strokes gained (1.469), and 17th in strokes gained on approach (0.597). With his track record against top flight competition, McClure sees huge value in backing Hovland this week at TPC River Highlands. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Travelers Championship 2023 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2023 Travelers Championship one and done picks that excels in big events against top flight competition. This player has been red-hot all year, but consistently flies under the radar and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Travelers Championship one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Travelers Championship, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Travelers Championship 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.