There are plenty of unknowns heading into the 2023 U.S. Open. How will Los Angeles Country Club play as it takes on its first hosting duties for the event over the last 75 years? Will Scottie Scheffler be able to hole enough putts to win his second major championship? Will Brooks Koepka claim his sixth major at the ripe age of 33?

What we do know is who will be playing with each other in Thursday's opening round and Friday's second round. The 123rd U.S. Open will feature a pair of heavy hitting groups to kick off Round 1. Los Angeles' own Collin Morikawa and Max Homa will be paired together alongside world No. 1 Scheffler at 11:13 a.m. ET. Homa owns the course record at LACC with a 61 in the 2013 Pac-12 Championship, while Morikawa and Scheffler will look to add to their major totals.

On the other side of the golf course, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland will begin their championships at 11:24 a.m. before the afternoon hours will belong to a pair of strong trios. Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau begin their U.S. Open march at 4:43 p.m. off the 10th tee. Just 11 minutes later, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Koepka will go off on the first tee at 4:54 p.m.

Let's take a look at the 156 golfers in the field and when they will tee off across the first two rounds of the 123rd U.S. Open.

2023 U.S. Open tee times, Round 1 groups

All times Eastern

Hole 1

9:45 a.m. — Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

9:56 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan

10:07 a.m. — Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

10:18 a.m. — Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

10:29 a.m. — Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

10:40 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

10:51 a.m. — Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

11:02 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

11:13 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

11:24 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

11:35 a.m. — Matthew McClean, Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

11:46 a.m. — Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown, Gunn Charoenkul

11:57 a.m. — Alexander Yang, Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

3:15 p.m. — Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

3:26 p.m. — Simon Forsstrom, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan

3:37 p.m. — Eric Cole, Thirston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

3:48 p.m. — Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

3:59 p.m. — Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

4:10 p.m. — Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

4:21 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

4:32 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Bennett

4:43 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

4:54 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

5:05 p.m. — Sebastian Munoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

5:16 p.m. — Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips

5:27 p.m. — Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons, J.J. Grey

Hole 10

9:45 a.m. — Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

9:56 a.m. — Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding

10:07 a.m. — Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert

10:18 a.m. — Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

10:29 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent

10:40 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

10:51 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

11:02 a.m. — Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:13 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

11:24 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

11:35 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen

11:46 a.m. — David Horsey, Brendan Valdez, Paul Barjon

11:57 a.m. — Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat

3:15 p.m. — Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

3:26 p.m. — Nick Dunlap, Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

3:37 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter, Romain Langasque

3:48 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

3:59 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

4:10 p.m. — Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

4:21 p.m. — Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

4:32 p.m. — Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

4:43 p.m. — Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

4:54 p.m. — Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

5:05 p.m. — Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr

5:16 p.m. — Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall, Frankie Capan III

5:27 p.m. — Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere, Alex Schaake

2023 U.S. Open tee times, Round 2 groups

All times Eastern

Hole 1

9:45 a.m. — Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

9:56 a.m. — Nick Dunlap, Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

10:07 a.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter, Romain Langasque

10:18 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

10:29 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

10:40 a.m. — Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

10:51 a.m. — Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

11:02 a.m. — Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

11:13 a.m. — Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

11:24 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

11:35 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr

11:46 a.m. — Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall, Frankie Capan III

11:57 a.m. — Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere, Alex Schaake

3:15 p.m. — Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

3:26 p.m. — Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding

3:37 p.m. — Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert

3:48 p.m. — Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

3:59 p.m. — Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent

4:10 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

4:21 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

4:32 p.m. — Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

4:43 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

4:54 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

5:05 p.m. — Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen

5:16 p.m. — David Horsey, Brendan Valdez, Paul Barjon

5:27 p.m. — Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat

Hole 10