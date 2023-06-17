The third major of the 2023 golf season continues Saturday with the controversy swirling behind the scenes taking a backseat to what has already been a fantastic start to the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. With the city of L.A. hosting a major championship for the first time in 75 years, history has already been made with 36 holes left to play.

Rickie Fowler set the U.S. Open 36-hole scoring record at 130 with 18 birdies, which is four off the event record ... for an entire tournament. His 62 on Thursday (matched by Xander Schauffele) was the lowest score in U.S. Open history and matched the lowest at any major. Fowler's career resurgence is extraordinary as he seeks to firmly pull into pole position for his first career major on Moving Day.

Schauffele is two shots back alongside Rory McIlroy, while Wyndham Clark splits the difference entering Round 3. Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler are the closest former major winners (other than McIlroy) attempting to chase down Fowler over the final two days at LACC. This event marks the first time since the 2014 PGA Championship that Rory started a major with two rounds of 67 or lower. McIlroy is 3-0 in major championships when scoring that way to start the respective tournaments.

While attending the U.S. Open can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. Open all week long.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible during the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for U.S. Open leaderboard live coverage throughout the third major of the year, and check out Round 3 tee times for Saturday's action.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 17

Round 3 start time: 12 p.m. [Tee times]

U.S. Open live stream: 12 p.m.

Featured Groups -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app



Featured Holes (14-15) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

TV coverage: 1-11 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 18

Round 4 start time: 12 p.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 12 p.m.

Round 4 coverage -- 12-1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (14-15) -- TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

TV coverage: 1-10 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)