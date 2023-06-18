The 2023 U.S. Open appears to be a four-horse race. Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark will start the final round at 5:30 p.m. ET with a share of the lead at 10 under. Playing alongside each other for the second consecutive day, the two men who will be vying for their first major championships will have to be comfortable with the uncomfortable as the group that precedes them is composed of two of the heaviest of hitters.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler fill out the penultimate group at 5:19 p.m. Scheffler parlayed an eagle-birdie finish to his third round to secure himself yet another late tee time on Sunday, while McIlroy enters the final round of the U.S. Open inside the top seven for the fifth straight year. Unlike the other four, McIlroy has legitimate claims for the title as he trails the two leaders by just one.

If the final quartet is to falter, there are numerous names who could play the role of Justin Thomas at the 2022 PGA Championship. Ryder Cup teammates Harris English and Dustin Johnson are still within shouting distance and begin play at 5:08 p.m. Notable duos off in the mid afternoon include Brooks Koepka and Tyrrell Hatton at 3:24 p.m., Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick at 3:57 p.m. and Tom Kim and Bryson DeChambeau at 4:46 p.m.

Let's take a look at when the 65 golfers who made the cut will tee off Sunday. Don't forget to check out our U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide.

2023 U.S. Open tee times, Round 4 groups

All times Eastern