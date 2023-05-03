Rory McIlroy has had tremendous success at the Wells Fargo Championship over the years. In fact, McIlroy has won this event three times in his career, the most recent being in 2021. McIlroy could certainly find himself in the mix again at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, which gets underway from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 4.

McIlroy has won 23 times on the PGA Tour, and he's listed as the 15-2 favorite in the latest 2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds. He's followed by a slew of contenders on the PGA odds board, including Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), Tony Finau (17-1) and Jordan Spieth (19-1). Before locking in your 2023 Wells Fargo Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included J.T. Poston winning outright at the 2022 John Deere Classic, even though he was listed as a massive 55-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Wells Fargo Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Spieth has finished T-4 or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a runner-up finish at the RBC Heritage.

However, Spieth has struggled mightily with his driver this season, ranking 107th in total driving (212) and 149th in driving accuracy (55.81%). He also hasn't played in the Wells Fargo Championship since 2013, where he recorded a T-32 finish. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 field.

Another surprise: Max Homa, a 24-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. It's hard to find many holes in Homa's golf game right now. In fact, he enters this week's event ranked inside the top 15 in scoring average (69.45), strokes gained: approach to green (.815) and putting average (1.698).

Homa's ability to consistently drain putts has helped the 32-year-old average 4.52 birdies per round this season, the seventh-best mark on the PGA Tour. Homa also ranks fifth in strokes gained: total (1.932) and 12th in putts per round (27.93), which has helped him claim two victories and six top-10 finishes this season. Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make Homa a strong play for your 2023 Wells Fargo Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Wells Fargo Championship picks

The model is also targeting five other longshots that are listed higher than 20-1. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.

So who will win the Wells Fargo Championship 2023? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed nine golf majors.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, field

See the full Wells Fargo Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy +750

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Tony Finau +1700

Jordan Spieth +1900

Justin Thomas +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2300

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2300

Max Homa +2400

Jason Day +2800

Sam Burns +3100

Rickie Fowler +4100

Shane Lowry +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +4800

Tom Kim +4800

Sahith Theegala +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Matt Kuchar +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Si Woo Kim +7500

Wyndham Clark +7500

Taylor Moore +8500

Gary Woodland +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Cameron Davis +9000

Chris Kirk +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Davis Riley +11000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Webb Simpson +13000

Taylor Montgomery +13000

Joel Dahmen +13000

J.T. Poston +13000

Kurt Kitayama +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Harris English +16000

Adam Hadwin +17000

Alex Noren +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Justin Suh +18000

Akshay Bhatia +18000

J.J. Spaun +18000

K.H. Lee +18000

Denny McCarthy +18000

Hayden Buckley +18000

Ben Griffin +21000

Brendon Todd +21000

Cameron Champ +21000

S.H. Kim +21000

Nick Hardy +21000