The 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play featured some of the biggest and baddest names joining the field and coming out for the competition. Most of the dust has settled, however, and after the action on Saturday, we're down to just four golfers -- two of whom are among the most notable stars the sport has to offer.

The semifinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play are set, and this portion of the event will feature world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler battling his good friend Sam Burns in one matchup, while on the other side, world No. 3 Rory McIlroy will take on the challenge presented by Cameron Young. The winners of those two semifinal matchups will then duel for the top prize, meaning we could be headed for a showdown between two of the top three golfers in the world. What more could you really ask for as the Masters looms ahead?

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Semifinals, Championship - Sunday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio