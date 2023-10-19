After three straight events in the United States, FedEx Cup Fall goes international with the 2023 Zozo Championship. Traveling to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club for the third straight season and fourth time overall, the PGA Tour welcomes the strongest field of the fall with 16 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings teeing it up.

Leading the way is world No. 6 Xander Schauffele. A winner in Japan at the 2020 Olympic Games, the gold medalist looks for similar success in Chiba. Schauffele will be joined by a pair of his American teammates from the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome: Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler.

After Round 1, Morkiawa's 64 paces the leaderboard. Though Morkiawa is no stranger to the winner's circle, he is looking to end a winless dry spell on the PGA Tour dating back more than two years.

Fowler held the 54-hole lead in this tournament a season ago but couldn't convert with an even-par final round. In his place, Keegan Bradley kick-started his resurgent season and tacked on what was the first of two victories. Perhaps still feeling slighted for his Ryder Cup snub, Bradley is in the field with eyes on successfully defending his title just as Tom Kim did last week at the Shriners Children's Open.

Fortinet Championship winner Sahith Theegala, 2021 Zozo Championship winner and Japan's own Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Sungjae Im and Cameron Davis round out a 78-man field that should produce fireworks down the stretch of this par 70.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 2 - Thursday



Round starts: 7:45 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Peacock

Round 3 - Friday



Round starts: 7:45 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Peacock

Round 4 - Saturday



Round starts: 7:45 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Peacock