The ninth edition of the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship begins on Thursday, with the Dominican Republic set to host the opposite field event again this year. It was played opposite to the WGC Match Play tournament last March, but this year it is being staged the same week as the RBC Heritage. Nicolai Hojgaard was in contention at the Masters on Saturday and Sunday before ultimately finishing T16 after a rough finish. He will be looking to bounce back as one of the top golfers in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field this week.

Hojgaard is 14-1 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship odds, trailing only Alex Noren (12-1) on the PGA odds board.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: Alex Noren, who is the favorite has finished inside the top 20 in four straight PGA tournaments, struggles this week and barely cracks the top five. Noren played in his first PGA Tour event in 2008, and he has played in 171 PGA tournaments overall. However, he is still seeking his first victory, so it is difficult to justify his position as the favorite on the odds board this week.

Noren has struggled with his driver this season, ranked outside the top 100 in total driving and driving distance. He also sits outside the top 150 on the PGA Tour in putting average and one-putt percentage, so he would need to make drastic improvements during all four rounds this week. While this is a weaker field due to the RBC Heritage, the model has identified better golfers to back in the Dominican Republic.

Another surprise: Nate Lashley, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Lashley got off to a hot start this season when he finished T3 in the Farmers Insurance Open in January. He missed the cut in his next four tournaments, but he has bounced back from that poor stretch.

Lashley finished T13 in The Players Championship, T21 in the Texas Children's Houston Open and cracked the top 40 in the Valero Texas Open. He ranks inside the top 20 on the PGA Tour in scrambling from the rough, so he has the tools to get himself out of tricky situations this week. The 41-year-old is seeking his second PGA Tour victory, and this is a manageable field for him to beat. See who else to pick here.

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship odds, field

Alex Noren +1200

Nicolai Hojgaard +1400

Billy Horschel +2000

Aaron Rai +2200

Nate Lashley +3000

Ben Martin +3500

Mark Hubbard +3500

Kevin Yu +3500

Doug Ghim +3500

Davis Thompson +3500

Daniel Berger +3500

Victor Perez +3500

Ben Griffin +4000

K.H. Lee +4000

Bud Cauley +4000

Sam Stevens +4500

Sam Ryder +4500

Justin Lower +4500

Jhonattan Vegas +4500

Thriston Lawrence +4500

S.H. Kim +5000

Joseph Bramlett +5000

Joel Dahmen +5000

Garrick Higgo +5000

Nick Hardy +5500

Max Greyserman +5500

Matt Kuchar +5500

Justin Suh +5500

Greyson Sigg +5500

Chan Kim +5500

Alex Fitzpatrick +6000

Michael Kim +6000

Matti Schmid +6000

Jimmy Stanger +6000

Carl Yuan +6000

Tyler Duncan +6000

Taylor Pendrith +6000

Peter Kuest +6500

Jacob Bridgeman +6500

Chad Ramey +6500

Ben Silverman +7000

Chris Gotterup +7000

Kevin Dougherty +7500

Alex Smalley +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Joe Highsmith +8000

Hayden Springer +8000

Charley Hoffman +8000

Austin Smotherman +9000

Parker Coody +9000

Martin Trainer +9000