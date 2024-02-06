The 2024 LIV Golf season began in dramatic fashion with Joaquin Niemann shooting a 59 and opening up a sizable lead in Mayakoba, only to be assessed a two-stroke penalty, and survive a four hole playoff with Sergio Garcia on Sunday. Now the circuit moves to a new location, Las Vegas, for an event to be played Thursday through Saturday. Las Vegas Country Club is the site of this week's tournament and plays as a par 72 at approximately 7,200 yards. The course features plenty of trees and trouble in the way of bunkers and water, so driving accuracy and approach play are key.

Jon Rahm is the favorite in the 2024 LIV Golf odds at +450 followed by his Legion XIII teammate Tyrell Hatton at +1100. Niemann is +1200, with Talor Gooch, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at +1400 in this week's LIV Golf odds.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of LIV Golf Mayakoba last week, Joaquin Niemann at +1400.

Now, Cohen has set his sights on the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas field and just revealed his top prop bets.

Top 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas picks

One surprise: Cohen is high on Louis Oosthuizen (+2500) this week at Las Vegas Country Club. The 2010 British Open winner is also a six-time runner-up in major championships who joined LIV Golf in June of 2022. He's the captain of the all-South African Stinger GC and he led his squad to a team win at LIV Golf London in 2022. He's put together three top-five finishes since joining LIV Golf and he's been playing fabulous golf of late.

"The South African's T8 at Mayakoba was a bit of a disappointment considering he won both of his DP World Tour starts this fall, the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa and the Mauritius Open," Cohen told SportsLine. "In the process, he gained a combined 35.5 shots on the field, just blowing away the field and winning by two strokes in each. At a nice price, the sweet-swinging Oosthuizen is worth a long look this weekend." See who else to back at SportsLine.

Cohen has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024 and also identified a top player who you should avoid at Las Vegas County Club.

So what 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas prop picks should you target, and which longshots have a chance to finish on top of the leaderboard?

2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas odds, field

Jon Rahm +450

Tyrrell Hatton +1100

Joaquin Niemann +1200

Talor Gooch +1400

Cameron Smith +1400

Bryson DeChambeau +1400

Brooks Koepka +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Dean Burmester +1800

Sergio Garcia +2200

Patrick Reed +2500

Louis Oosthuizen +2500

Mito Pereira +3500

Charles Howell III +3500

Harold Varner +4000

Cameron Tringale +4000

Adrian Meronk +4000

Abraham Ancer +4000

Sebastian Munoz +5000

Richard Bland +5000

Paul Casey +5000

Marc Leishman +5000

Jason Kokrak +5000

Anirban Lahiri +5000

Carlos Ortiz +6000

Brendan Steele +6000

Lucas Herbert +6500

Henrik Stenson +6500

Luarie Canter +8000

Kevin Na +8000

Thomas Pieters +10000

Scott Vincent +10000

Peter Uihlein +10000

Matt Jones +10000

Eugenio Chacarra +10000

David Puig +10000

Caleb Surratt+10000

Branden Grace +10000

Matthew Wolff +13000

Ian Poulter +13000

Charl Schwartzel +13000

Bubba Watson +13000

Sam Horsfield +15000

Andy Ogletree +15000

Pat Perez +20000

Graeme McDowell +20000

Phil Mickelson +30000

Martin Kaymer +30000

Lee Westwood +30000

Kalle Samooja +30000

Kieran Vincent +40000

Jinchiro Kozuma +40000

Danny Lee +40000

Hudson Swafford +50000