After securing massive signings from Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, the third season of LIV Golf began last week and Joaquin Niemann used a first-round 59 to earn a victory in Mayakoba. A late penalty forced Niemann into a playoff with Sergio Garcia, which Niemann won in four holes. Rahm finished tied for third in his first start since joining LIV Golf on a contract reportedly worth over $300 million. Now, they'll head to Las Vegas Country Club for 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas from Thursday-Saturday.

With hundreds of thousands of people rolling into town this week for Super Bowl 58, LIV Golf is looking to capitalize on the audience. Rahm is the +450 favorite in the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas odds, while his teammate, Hatton, is next on the odds board at +1100. Niemann is priced at +1200 after his season-opening win, while past major champions like Brooks Koepka (+1400), Cameron Smith (+1400), and Dustin Johnson (+1600) are near the top of the LIV Golf odds board as well. Before locking in your 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of LIV Golf Mayakoba last week, Joaquin Niemann at +1400. Eric is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has seen some big wins.

Top 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas picks

One surprise: Cohen is high on Louis Oosthuizen (+2500) this week at Las Vegas Country Club. Oosthuizen joined LIV Golf in June of 2022 and finished 14th in the season-long individual standings after securing three top-10 finishes in seven starts. His team, Stinger GC, which is made up entirely of South Africans, won the inaugural LIV Golf event in London and the team was able to add a win in Tulsa last season.

Oosthuizen piled up three more top-10 finishes individually last season and then kicked off the 2024 LIV Golf season with a T-8 showing at Mayakoba last week. He also won back-to-back DP World Tour events in December, so he's playing incredible golf at the moment. Oosthuizen won the 2010 Open Championship and is also a six-time runner-up in major championships during his illustrious career. See who else to back at SportsLine.

2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas odds, field

Jon Rahm +450

Tyrrell Hatton +1100

Joaquin Niemann +1200

Talor Gooch +1400

Cameron Smith +1400

Bryson DeChambeau +1400

Brooks Koepka +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Dean Burmester +1800

Sergio Garcia +2200

Patrick Reed +2500

Louis Oosthuizen +2500

Mito Pereira +3500

Charles Howell III +3500

Harold Varner +4000

Cameron Tringale +4000

Adrian Meronk +4000

Abraham Ancer +4000

Sebastian Munoz +5000

Richard Bland +5000

Paul Casey +5000

Marc Leishman +5000

Jason Kokrak +5000

Anirban Lahiri +5000

Carlos Ortiz +6000

Brendan Steele +6000

Lucas Herbert +6500

Henrik Stenson +6500

Luarie Canter +8000

Kevin Na +8000

Thomas Pieters +10000

Scott Vincent +10000

Peter Uihlein +10000

Matt Jones +10000

Eugenio Chacarra +10000

David Puig +10000

Caleb Surratt+10000

Branden Grace +10000

Matthew Wolff +13000

Ian Poulter +13000

Charl Schwartzel +13000

Bubba Watson +13000

Sam Horsfield +15000

Andy Ogletree +15000

Pat Perez +20000

Graeme McDowell +20000

Phil Mickelson +30000

Martin Kaymer +30000

Lee Westwood +30000

Kalle Samooja +30000

Kieran Vincent +40000

Jinchiro Kozuma +40000

Danny Lee +40000

Hudson Swafford +50000