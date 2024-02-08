After securing massive signings from Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, the third season of LIV Golf began last week and Joaquin Niemann used a first-round 59 to earn a victory in Mayakoba. A late penalty forced Niemann into a playoff with Sergio Garcia, which Niemann won in four holes. Rahm finished tied for third in his first start since joining LIV Golf on a contract reportedly worth over $300 million. Now, they'll head to Las Vegas Country Club for 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas from Thursday-Saturday.
With hundreds of thousands of people rolling into town this week for Super Bowl 58, LIV Golf is looking to capitalize on the audience. Rahm is the +450 favorite in the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas odds, while his teammate, Hatton, is next on the odds board at +1100. Niemann is priced at +1200 after his season-opening win, while past major champions like Brooks Koepka (+1400), Cameron Smith (+1400), and Dustin Johnson (+1600) are near the top of the LIV Golf odds board as well. Before locking in your 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Eric Cohen.
Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of LIV Golf Mayakoba last week, Joaquin Niemann at +1400. Eric is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has seen some big wins.
Now, Cohen has set his sights on the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas field and just revealed his top prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see Cohen's 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas picks, sleepers and favorites to avoid.
Top 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas picks
One surprise: Cohen is high on Louis Oosthuizen (+2500) this week at Las Vegas Country Club. Oosthuizen joined LIV Golf in June of 2022 and finished 14th in the season-long individual standings after securing three top-10 finishes in seven starts. His team, Stinger GC, which is made up entirely of South Africans, won the inaugural LIV Golf event in London and the team was able to add a win in Tulsa last season.
Oosthuizen piled up three more top-10 finishes individually last season and then kicked off the 2024 LIV Golf season with a T-8 showing at Mayakoba last week. He also won back-to-back DP World Tour events in December, so he's playing incredible golf at the moment. Oosthuizen won the 2010 Open Championship and is also a six-time runner-up in major championships during his illustrious career. See who else to back at SportsLine.
Find more 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas picks, sleepers
Cohen has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024 and also identified a top player who you should avoid at Las Vegas County Club. You can only see his LIV Golf Las Vegas best bets at SportsLine.
So what 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas prop picks should you target, and which longshots have a chance to finish on top of the leaderboard? Visit SportsLine to see Cohen's 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas best bets, all from the expert who called Niemann's win last week, and find out.
2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas odds, field
See full LIV Golf Las Vegas picks, best bets and predictions here.
Jon Rahm +450
Tyrrell Hatton +1100
Joaquin Niemann +1200
Talor Gooch +1400
Cameron Smith +1400
Bryson DeChambeau +1400
Brooks Koepka +1400
Dustin Johnson +1600
Dean Burmester +1800
Sergio Garcia +2200
Patrick Reed +2500
Louis Oosthuizen +2500
Mito Pereira +3500
Charles Howell III +3500
Harold Varner +4000
Cameron Tringale +4000
Adrian Meronk +4000
Abraham Ancer +4000
Sebastian Munoz +5000
Richard Bland +5000
Paul Casey +5000
Marc Leishman +5000
Jason Kokrak +5000
Anirban Lahiri +5000
Carlos Ortiz +6000
Brendan Steele +6000
Lucas Herbert +6500
Henrik Stenson +6500
Luarie Canter +8000
Kevin Na +8000
Thomas Pieters +10000
Scott Vincent +10000
Peter Uihlein +10000
Matt Jones +10000
Eugenio Chacarra +10000
David Puig +10000
Caleb Surratt+10000
Branden Grace +10000
Matthew Wolff +13000
Ian Poulter +13000
Charl Schwartzel +13000
Bubba Watson +13000
Sam Horsfield +15000
Andy Ogletree +15000
Pat Perez +20000
Graeme McDowell +20000
Phil Mickelson +30000
Martin Kaymer +30000
Lee Westwood +30000
Kalle Samooja +30000
Kieran Vincent +40000
Jinchiro Kozuma +40000
Danny Lee +40000
Hudson Swafford +50000