The busy beginning to LIV Golf's third season continues this week following a successful launch at LIV Golf Mayakoba. Traveling from Mexico to the Sin City, LIV Golf Las Vegas will share the city with Super Bowl LVIII. Moving the event up on the calendar by a day so that it takes place Thursday to Saturday in order to avoid conflicting with the big game, LIV Golf Las Vegas has the potential to be the league's most successful tournament in the United States.

If it is anything like LIV Golf Mayakoba, LIV Golf Las Vegas should be memorable. Torque GC's captain, Joaquin Niemann, claimed his first LIV Golf title in a four-hole playoff over Fireball captain, Sergio Garcia. The young Chilean has been playing brilliantly over the last handful of months with four straight top-five finishes around the globe and a pair of victories, including one on the DP World Tour at the Australian Open.

Despite Niemann's individual triumph, it was the new kids on the block who took home the team competition. Jon Rahm's Legion XIII was near flawless in its first tournament together and claimed what is likely to be the first of many victories as a squad. The Spaniard faltered down the stretch of the individual competition, but his teammates picked up their captain for the win. Defending league team champions, Crushers GC, finished on the podium, as did Niemann's Torque.

Dustin Johnson finished fifth in the individual competition, but his 4 Aces finished dead last in a head-scratching performance from the former powerhouse. Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Smith rounded out the top 10 in Mexico and hope their final-round momentum trickles into LIV Golf Las Vegas.

How to watch LIV Golf Las Vegas

Event: LIV Golf Las Vegas | Feb. 8-10

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Las Vegas Country Club -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App & YouTube) | Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

Teams for LIV Golf Las Vegas