LIV Golf returns to action this week for 2024 LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral. Taking to the golf course which had previously held its team championship, LIV Golf will crown both an individual winner and team winner by the end of the week as competitors play one last time before the Masters.

The man who claimed the Masters last year, Jon Rahm, looks to enter the winner's circle for the first time this year. The world No. 3 has rattled off four straight top-10 finishes to begin his LIV Golf career with a pair of contention runs but has eyes on more before making the trip to Augusta National.

Rahm has yet to breakthrough in part because of Joaquin Niemann. Twice a winner already this season on LIV Golf, the young Chilean is among the hottest players in the world. Adding shots to his toolbox and getting longer by the week, Niemann looks to keep a good thing going this week in Miami.

Former Masters champion Dustin Johnson has already notched a win this year from an individual perspective, but his 4 Aces have been struggling. Johnson's squad finds itself well behind the top group that is Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers.

DeChambeau is quietly beginning to play some solid golf with three straight top 10s. Alongside Johnson in Las Vegas, DeChambeau was unable to seal the deal and hopes to rectify the mistake before the year's first major championship.

Looking up at DeChambeau's team is Brooks Koepka's Smash GC. The five-time major champion has led his squad to a team win, but his individual accolades have been lacking so far in 2024. A winner this time last year leading into the Masters, Koepka aims to garner some momentum at Trump National Doral and ride into the Masters as one of the favorites to grab another leg of the career grand slam.

How to watch LIV Golf Miami

Event: LIV Golf Miami | April 5-7

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Trump National Doral — Miami, Florida

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App & YouTube) | Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

Teams for LIV Golf Miami